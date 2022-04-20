Get this new Xbox game for free for a limited time

You already know that in Xbox Generation we usually bring all kinds of free games and content for your console or PC. Saving a few euros to the wallet always likes and for that reason we crawl the web for games or expansions that may interest you. So good, today we have one more game to add so that April becomes something more bearable, at least the few days that remain.

This is A Knight’s Quest, a game developed by Curve Digital for Xbox One and is rated for ages 7 and up. So if it’s not for you, download it for one of the kids in the house since it has a “Zelda” type vibe that makes it very attractive.

A Knight’s Quest free for Gold members

The game is free thanks to Japan’s Games with Gold, so you must have a active membership to the service or otherwise Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

To put it to download you just have to enter this link with your Xbox Live account started, and you should not change the region when the system asks you. Do you want to know what it offers? I leave you this little summary and a trailer.