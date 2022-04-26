Get this OPPO 5G phone with a big battery at a knockdown price

This OPPO A74 5G offers us, as in the rest of the company’s terminals, a design with very small margins and with rear cameras distributed vertically. One of its strong points is its good connectivity options, where the possibility of using 5G networks stands out . In addition, it is also compatible with Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM and of course it has a Jack 3.5 port for headphones, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.

If you are looking to get a new mobile for yourself or one of your loved ones, and you do not want to spend money on it, this OPPO A74 5G is a very important option to consider . It is one of the most affordable 5G terminals that we can find on the market, but without giving up other things such as a good screen and a battery that will last more than a day. Thanks to an Amazon offer, you can do with it with a discount that exceeds 80 euros .

Its performance also reaches a quite remarkable level, thanks above all to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor already a configuration that comes with 6 GB of RAM. This particular option also has 128 GB of storage, and if this capacity seems insufficient to you, you can always expand it thanks to its MicroSD slot. Its screen is also quite remarkable, since it is a 6.43-inch LCD panel and has a resolution of FHD +. Its refresh rate does not reach that of some high-end terminals, but the 90 Hz it offers they are enough both to play games and to watch multimedia content.

A gigantic battery with good fast charging

Another of the strengths of this OPPO A74 5G is going to be found in its battery. The cheapest phones usually have quite limited batteries that will hardly last more than a day of use. That is not the case with this OPPO, which mounts a 5,000 mAh battery. Thanks to this we will be able to give our terminal an intense use, and, even so, reach the end of the day with more than enough battery. In case you go on a trip you will also like to know that it has a fast charge of 18 Wso charging the battery won’t be a problem either.

Last but not least, we also have to talk about its cameras. The A74 has 4 rear cameras, where its main 48 MP module stands out. This is accompanied by an ultra wide angle (8 MP), B/W camera (2 MP) and macro camera (2 MP). The 16 MP front camera is not going to give us a bad result either, and it will be more than enough to take pictures with friends or even to hold good videoconferences. With all this, The OPPO A74 5G is a great option that you can get for just 238.86 euros.

