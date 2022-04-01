Get this racing wheel and pedals much cheaper than you think

The Logitech G29 steering wheel is available for 243.92 euros, 39% less.

The driving simulators are becoming more realistic, but players can further enhance their experience. It’s possible to find steering wheels and pedals at a very good price to feel the speed in your own hands. We already told you what they are best steering wheels for xbox and now there’s a Logitech steering wheel for PS5, PS4 and PC on sale. Cost €243.92being one of the cheapest steering wheels on Amazon because it has an incredible 39% discount.

In the official Logitech store, this device costs 399 euros in total. So the difference is very big because you save 156.07 euros on this purchase. You can take advantage of the 39 percent discount to get a steering wheel and pedals for €243.92 of good quality to play titles like Gran Turismo 7. This steering wheel is compatible with the PlayStation and PC consoles, although there is also a version designed for Xbox. However, below we tell you all the characteristics of the product.

Know more: Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedals

If you buy the Logitech steering wheel now, you save more than 156 euros

Logitech is synonymous with quality, also in steering wheels and pedals with this model to live a more immersive experience. It is designed to realistically simulate the feeling of driving cars in exciting races, thanks to the inclusion of two motors in the G29 flywheel. It has easy access controls and semi-automatic gear levers located on the sides of the steering wheel for greater comfort.

The pack also includes the independent pedals with accelerator, brake and gear shift like in a sports car. The exterior of the steering wheel stands out for being made with very durable materials with steel bearings on the flywheel shaft and a comfortable lining For hands.

If you like them driving games and races, it's a good time to take a quality leap in your set up.

