Get this space game for free on Steam, this weekend only

With four years under its belt, a new anniversary event, hats, and more, Deep Rock Galactic will be available for free all weekend on Steam.

In the game we will take on the role of a very tough space dwarf in a procedural FPS that takes place, practically entirely, in the caves of a distant planet and where we will have to face an almost endless string of aliens and also collect a good number of materials.

Steam always on the side of sales

If there is something that is not missing in the game, it is action and scenarios that can be destroyed in their entirety, a real blast that you can experience with four different types of character classes. The free trial period ends on Monday the 28th, but any progress you’ve made over these days will carry over if you decide to pick up the game.

In addition to being able to try the game for free, until March 7 you can get the production of Ghost Ship Games with a brutal 50% discount, which is a very good option for anyone who wants to get hold of the title at a knockdown price.

We also have a succulent analysis of the game in case you want to read while you download it, then tell us how you thought.