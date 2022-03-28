Get to finish Elden Ring in less than 20 minutes establishing a new world record

While some of us are still trying to kill Margit, the Fallen Omen in order to continue exploring the Midlands, some players in the Elden Ring They have already beaten the game so many times that they are able to finish it in just a few minutes. One of them has been the speedrunner Distortion2who had already achieved a record in the FromSoftware game but, not content with that, wanted to beat himself by achieving what no one has been able to beat so far: reach the end in less than 20 minutes.

East speedrunner has managed to overcome Elden Ring in exactly 18:57 minutes, a record that currently stands as the fastest game in the world. He has achieved it this very morning during a streaming of 15 hours in which, playing game after game, he has managed to lower the world record for speed run from Elden Ring less than 20 minutes. It is, as you can imagine, an ‘Any%’ game, which means that does not count the percentage of objectives that are met, it only matters to reach the end and see the credits.

WORLDS FIRST Any% Elden Ring in under 20 minutes!! Changed a flight and did a 15h stream for this, almost gave up hope, but in the end I prevailed. Thank you everyone who was there and supported me during this insane stream <3 pic.twitter.com/I32a4BzA9q— Distortion2 🕐 Elden Ring (@Distortion_2) March 28, 2022

Beating their own records

To carry out this speed runas usual, Distortion2 uses several glitches of the game that had been corrected in the last patches of Elden Ring, that’s why you had to use one of the first published versions. Before this record, he himself had set the bar in a 37-minute game that has surpassed reducing your registry almost in 20 minutes. “First in the world”, begins by saying the tweet in which this speedrunner celebrate the milestone you just achieved. “I changed a flight and I did a live broadcast of 15 hours for this. I almost lost hope, but in the end no. Thanks to all of you who were there and supported me during this crazy streaming“, he ends up saying.

Elden Ring It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can read our analysis at this link and take a look at our guide so you don’t miss any details of the game.