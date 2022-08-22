Get to know Ed Sheeran’s garage inside

One of the most popular artists on the planet has a very particular heritage in his garage. From a mini car to a luxurious Rolls-Royce, don’t miss the Ed Sheeran collection!

His start was in the churches, where he sang and played the guitar, although it was only a matter of time before his talent deposited him in the big leagues. Ed Sheeran has a career that exceeds ten years and that allowed him to be recognized in several countries, consolidating himself as one of the most important musicians in the world. This remarkable promotion gives him the possibility of fulfilling several of his dreams, including those of his garage.

Part of the fortune that Ed Sheeran has made in recent years is found in his fleet of cars, where he boasts a very attractive heritage. At Tork, we take a look at the artist’s favorite vehicles:

1- Lamborghini Gallardo ($223,000)

This is what Ed Sheraan’s Lamborghini looks like

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its 570 hp 5.2-litre V10 engine allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and can reach 325 km/h.

2- Ferrari 488 GTB ($284,000)

The British next to one of his Ferrari

It is one of the cars that has aroused the most hype within the Maranello firm in recent years. Its base was made on the popular Ferrari 458, since it practically maintains its measurements (4.57 m long and 1.21 meters high. Its 3.9 biturbo V8 engine with 669 hp allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and can reach 335 km/h.

3- Ferrari 812 Superfast ($365,000)

It is the most beastly car of the singer

It is the most expensive model that Ed Sheeran has in his garage. At the same time, it can be said that it is the most amazing supercar in its power, being one of the most impressive models of the Maranello firm. Under its hood it has the popular V12 engine, one of the keys to this supercar, which allows it to have 800 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h.

4- Rolls-Royce Cullinan ($341,000)

This is what the artist’s most luxurious vehicle looks like

One of the classics of the most luxurious and exclusive firm in the world. This ship, like all models of the British brand, enjoys a comfort seen in few cars. In addition, this option also offers unusual power in Rolls-Royce, which classifies it as a true off-roader. The Cullinan features hundreds of little touches that give it a luxurious feel any way you look at it. A clear example is the option that the body lowers about 4 centimeters when the car is open, in order to facilitate access to it.

5- Mercedes AMG G63 ($156,400)

One of two trucks on this list

It is the most famous SUV of the German firm, combining luxury, comfort and power, resulting in one of the most acclaimed vehicles on the market. Under its hood rests the popular 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which delivers 585 hp and 626 pound-feet of torque.. All this with an all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

6- Aston Martin DB9 ($220,000)

Aston Martin DB9, a UK classic

This British car is very common to see among celebrities. Its elegance and its V12 engine with 517 hp make it a very efficient luxury car. It can reach a top speed of 295 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

7- Mini Cooper S ($27,000)

This is the most humble car of the British

It is an option famous for its small size, barely exceeding 4 meters long and 1.7 wide. Inside, the digital controls stand out, such as the screen in charge of the infotainment system that can go from 6.5 to 8.8 inches. As for its performance, it has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 178 hp and 280 Nm of torque.

8- Audi Q7 ($55,800)

On this occasion, together with his bodyguard

Under its hood is a 3.0-liter V6 engine with 286 hp that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 242 km/h. Its numbers are far from being the most powerful of the brand, but it has very acceptable features for urban use.

9- Range Rover ($220,000)

Like the Rolls-Royce, it was used for a video clip

It is a truck widely chosen by athletes thanks to its vehicle versatility. The Ranger Rover Sport is an option that has a huge number of alternatives, which gives the opportunity to adapt to the customer’s tastes. The base option has a 2.0 SD4 engine with 240 hp, while the most powerful model has a 5.0 V8 engine with 575 hp.

10- Bentley Bentayga ($185,000)

The artist was caught on camera in his Bentley

It is a luxurious SUV from the British firm, which rests in Ed Sheeran’s garage. One of the many options of this model has a 6.0 W12 Twin-Turbo gasoline engine that has 635 hp and 900 Nm of maximum torque. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 306 km/h.