Get to know Kim Kardashian’s diet and exercises to drastically change your silhouette

Kim Kardashian has had a year that is difficult to forget where her changes did not only occur in her personal life. Although the model suffered love breakups (Pete Davidson and Kanye West), the goal was to prioritize her and her beauty. And for that she had to go through a marked diet and hard exercises physical, added to conventional and successful techniques. Thanks to this, the businesswoman changed her silhouette and you can do the same.

The socialite was on the cover of magazines and was on all news portals because she lost 10 kilos in a matter of months. What caused astonishment is not the number of kilos, but the method applied to get there and, furthermore, that in three weeks she lost 7 kilos by combining diet and exercise. Something extremely shocking but that has an explanation (according to the model herself).

Is that kim kardashian He wanted to use the historic Marilyn Monroe dress from 1962, with the aim of wearing it at the Met Gala that took place in May. Kim’s problem is that said garment could not undergo any modification to make it fit perfectly. Given this, the businesswoman had to undergo an extreme routine with which she lost precisely 7.2 kilos.

What diet and what exercises did Kim Kardashian do to lose weight?

The model confessed that during those three weeks leading up to the event, she used a sauna suit twice a day and ran on the treadmill. Undoubtedly it was a combination of exercises It could even be dangerous. Whereas when it comes to eating, Kim cut out all sugar and carbs. She began to implement a plant-based intake and clean protein.

In these three weeks, kim kardashian she lost the necessary kilos to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, based on exercises and one diet strict. Once she met her goal, the model completely relaxed and in the rest of the year she only lost three more kilos, since she herself considered it necessary to give herself freedom to enjoy life, consuming coffee and alcoholic beverages.