Get to know Maluma’s garage inside Colombia

During the quarantine, the artist from Antioquia decided to open the doors of his mansion so that his followers could get to know the space in which he lives in Colombia. Of course, the tour included his garage and there we were able to see the incredible machines that he keeps in his home. At TORK we tell you what they are.

June 29, 2022 7:42 p.m.

Obviously, Maluma has a great taste for high-end cars and could afford to buy them. His success in the music industry has allowed him to amass an incredible fortune with which he built his mansion in Medellin, a place that he made his home. During the Coronavirus pandemic, he complied with mandatory isolation there and ended up sharing his intimacy with his followers. There we met the incredible garage that he has with his extravagant cars.

From what we have told you so far, Maluma’s favorite piece is his garage. She is really wide and it is not for less. After all, her love of speed means she’s got some real relics and we’re going to list them for you here.

A Ferrari 488 GTB

Maluma’s Ferrari 488 GTB.

Maluma’s supercar from the Italian firm has a supercharged V8 engine with the ability to produce 670 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 560 lb-ft of torque in seventh gear. It is one of the machines he uses the most and one of his favorite cars.

A Porsche Boxster

Maluma’s favorite car, a Porsche Boxster.

Maluma’s favorite car. He himself has revealed it in several interviews and it is, perhaps, the one he uses the most to get around the city of Medellín. This sports car of German origin is motivated by a 2.7-liter boxer engine that produces 265 horsepower and sends it to its rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Asó Maluma showed off his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG on Instagram.

This is one of the luxury SUVs that the man from Antioquia keeps in his mansion. It is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of generating an impressive 577 horsepower and allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (98 km/h) in 4.5 seconds.

A Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante

A car valued at about 100 thousand dollars. A true beast of speed, since it has a 5.2-liter V10 engine and 570 horsepower. Without a doubt, one of the most extravagant cars that paisa has been able to achieve thanks to his successful career as a singer in the urban genre. A Lamborghini very identified with the artists who shine in that part of the music industry.

A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Maluma on top of his Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

This Jeep can cost about 40 thousand dollars. However, the one that Maluma has could even cost a little more, since the Colombian has decided to modify it over time. Something very common among people who decide to get this type of vehicle. They are adding all kinds of luxuries so that the truck looks like a real monster when it goes down the street.

