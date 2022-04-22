Get to know the 5 most expensive neighborhoods in the world – Sectors – Economy

In all countries there are exclusive areas where actors, businessmen and billionaires that make these neighborhoods have high prices per square meter and that their apartments be luxurious and almost unique.

According to Forbes Magazine and some media specialized in the construction sector, these are some of the most exclusive neighborhoods.

1. The famous area in London

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, it is one of the most important cities in the world and one of the main centers for education, commerce, finance and tourism, among others.

The Belgravia neighborhood is undoubtedly the most luxurious to live in. It is located between the districts of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea. Celebrities such as Sean Connery, Margaret Thatcher, Roman Abramovich and even Winston Churchill’s father have lived here.

2. The place of the billionaires in New York

It is the second most populous city in the American continent and one of the most populous in the world. In addition, it is one of the main financial and commercial centers of the planet. Considered as a global city, New York is a strategic point for international relations.

The Tribeca neighborhood is located in lower Manhattan, a fashionable area in New York since many of its streets are full of exclusive shops, bars and restaurants. In addition, they have properties there nothing more and nothing less than Leonardo Dicaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Robert de Niro, Beyoncé, among other celebrities.

3. Florida, the paradise of the famous

Without a doubt, it can be said that one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United States is located in Florida, it is Jupiter Island, a sector near Palm Beach, which is located in Martin County. According to the 2010 census it only had a population of 817 inhabitants.

Some of the richest people in the world reside here: Celine Dion, Tiger Woods, Nick Price, and perhaps its most famous guest is former President George HW Bush.

4. An earthly paradise in Mexico

This is the neighborhood, Las Lomas de Chapultepec, a residential area in Mexico City. There, the luxurious mansions surrounded by gardens and with the greatest possible security, are the protagonists and the ones that attract all eyes for their architecture and luxury.

This neighborhood is considered a whole ‘city’ or an oasis of luxury that seems to be located in a different world than the Federal District. The richest people in Mexico live in this place.

5. Live like a king in Monaco

Living in the ‘Principality’ may be a dream for many, but to fulfill it you must have many millions in your bank account. Monaco holds the title of the most expensive city in the world and Ostend Avenue or Pricesse Grace Avenue is a billionaire’s paradise.

The most expensive homes in the entire ‘Principality’ are located in these places, they can exceed 65,000 euros per square meter (more than 205 million Colombian pesos).