Get to know the 6 best tricks for the iPhone SE 3, Apple’s most compact smartphone

Share

Discover the 6 best tricks to get the most out of your iPhone SE 3.

In addition to their affordable cost, loyal apple users they keep betting on the little one compact model of the iPhone SEnow in his third generation recently launched on the market.

If you plan to acquire it, you can learn a little more about its specifications and prices.

If you already have it in your hands, I invite you to discover the best 6 tricks so that you get the most out of the innovative features new iPhone SE 3which will surely be of great use to you.

Follow the 6 Best Tricks for iPhone SE 3

there are many tricks for the new iPhone SE 3but this time we show you the most innovative and useful to apply.

Modify the Control Center to your liking

By swiping up from the bottom of the screen on your iPhone, you have access to the control center to see quick functions. This is very useful if you want to incorporate more shortcut buttons, according to your preferences. For it:

Open the application of Setting scroll down to Control center and tap on that option. You can now see the included controls.

scroll down to and tap on that option. You can now see the included controls. If you wish add other controls scroll down to more controls, and depending on your preferences, touch in the controls that you want to include with the “+” button displayed to the left of each function.

scroll down to more controls, and depending on your preferences, in the that you want to include with the displayed to the left of each function. Once you’ve added your favorite controls, you can move to appear on the screen in the order you want .

to appear on the screen . For remove some function, tap the “-“ button that appears on the left.

I recommend you include the features you use most of your phone, to have them at hand in a single touch.

Use the built-in photo styles on your iPhone SE 3

The Photo Styles featureis the most practical form of power apply personal preferences to any photo, without sacrificing image processing quality.

Preferences work with different scenes and subjects. It is not a simple filter, since it allows you to apply the appropriate adjustments to different parts of the photo to preserve important elements, such as skin tone, contrast, brightness, among others.

To activate it:

When you open the Chamber for the first time, tap on Set up to choose a photographic style .

for the first time, tap on to choose a . Then slide your finger across the different styles and tap on it preset that you like.

To change the photo style:

open the app Camera and slide the menu at the bottom of the viewer or simply tap on the up arrow .

and slide the menu at the bottom of the viewer or simply . Choose photographic styles is the three-layer-shaped icon.

is the three-layer-shaped icon. choose one of the styles sliding your finger left or right: Strong Contrast, Bright, Warm or Cool.

You can edit or adjust the Tone and Temperature by swiping left or right with your finger, as you prefer, or reset it to the default state by tapping on the icon of the two arrows that form a circle.

The style you choose stays active until you select another style or turn it off.

Record videos without leaving Camera Photo mode with QuickTake

The iPhone SE 3 has the feature available QuickTake to capture videos by simply pressing and holding the shutter button.

open the app Camera .

. will appear the photo mode by default.

by default. frame the picture or what you want to record.

or what you want to record. Play the shutter button to take the photo (if you only want the image) or hold down the shutter button to record .

to take the photo (if you only want the image) or the shutter button . Loose the button to stop recording.

Another way to record a video with QuickTake is by using one of the volume buttons.

If you turn on the volume up button for burst, you can use the volume down button to record a video with QuickTake.

Use the iPhone SE 3 camera as a text scanner

When you open the application Camera of your iPhone SE 3you can scan the text from anything, from a magazine, a book or any document. For it:

open the app Camera .

. Place the focus of the camera about the document you want to scan.

of the camera you want to scan. Some will appear yellow lines around the text .

around the . Press the button below the text and you will be able to select content that you need to scan.

you can also scan texts from photos that you have on your mobile device. This function is that of live text. It has options to copy and paste, search and translate the language.

To activate it:

open the app Settings and tap on General .

and tap on . choose Idiom Y region .

Y . activate the button live text.

To copy text from a photo:

open the app Photos Y choose the image that you want to copy.

Y that you want to copy. select the text on the photo, moving the points to adjust the text.

on the photo, moving the points to adjust the text. touch Copy . If you want to copy all the text, tap on select all.

. If you want to copy all the text, tap on select all. Once copied you can stick it in a note of its own, in another application or share it with whoever you want.

Protect your personal notes by creating a password

It is an easy way to maintain a level security major to protect certain confidential notesand prevent improper access to them.

open the app Grades .

. look for the note you want to protect and tap on the “+” button (three dots icon), which appears at the top right.

you want to protect and tap on the (three dots icon), which appears at the top right. tap on To block Y create a password so you can unlock it later.

Read QR Codes quickly with the iPhone SE 3 camera

This is a function that is increasingly required to apply more, and the iPhone SE 3 has it. Without the need to install a third-party app, you can easily read QR codesfollowing these steps:

open the app Camera .

. Switch to the rear camera of the telephone.

of the telephone. aim the camera to QR code required for it to be displayed in the viewer.

the camera to required for it to be displayed in the viewer. Automatically the device will recognize it and a notification will appear.

and a notification will appear. Open the notification for see the link associated with QR code read.

These tricks are an appetizer of what you can do with the iPhone SE 3 new features. However, you can learn more about the functions offered by the iOS 15 operating system, which is incorporated into the third generation device.

Finally, if you are curious to know if this successor to the iPhone 2020 is selling well, open this link.

Image | Website of El Nacional.com) and SupportApple.com

Related topics: tutorials

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!