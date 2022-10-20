Get to know the IMAE program for the next few days in Córdoba – Córdoba

This Thursday the Gran Teatro hosts the second season ticket concert of the Orquesta de Córdoba, and on Friday comes Molly Boom, a brave playwright directed by Marta Torres and Magüi Mira. Changing the stage, the Teatro de la Axerquía receives different artists within the Cajasur I Like Festival, such as Fuel fandango and Penélope, or with the main performance of Rigoberta Bandini. Tickets are available through ‘riffmusic.es’ and at the theater box office.

Fuel Fandango, the band formed by Nita and producer Ale Acosta, are one of the groups with the greatest worldwide projection. It has its own identity and a unique sound, and fuses musical styles as varied as funk, electronica and flamenco or copla. Their absolutely avant-garde and groundbreaking live sound has taken them to the most important national and international festivals in the world. Mad Cool, IBF, SXSW, Eurosonic, are just some of them. They debuted in 2011 with their self-titled album ‘Fuel Fandago’, which included some of the most recognized hits, such as ‘Talking’, ‘Shiny Soul’ or ‘Always Reaching’, and to date they have remained and have achieved the public respect and criticism in equal parts.

For her part, and natives of Barcelona, ​​Penelope goes beyond the established margins with each song. They are independent, but they don’t repeat the formulas of the ‘indie’ groups of previous decades; they play with dangerous pop, drink from folklore and innovate with each release. With an exercise in impeccable style, the band’s musical miscegenation is nourished by alternative pop, flamenco, rock, electronica, and even jazz and trap tints. Penélope is one of those bands with a unique identity. Penélope bursts in with a proposal that will reach its maximum splendor live, a groundbreaking and magnetic show.

They come to present ‘Esto es lorazepam’, which is a sharp, complex and restless album. A real time bomb that explodes just in time and reveals one of the freshest and most talented proposals on the scene. Along with Fuel Fandango and Penélope, there will be Rigoberta Bandini, closing the festival and who was already a confirmed artist a few weeks ago. The Catalan singer and songwriter has become a social and musical phenomenon thanks to songs like ‘In Spain we call it solace’ and ‘Ay Mamá’.

About Paula Ribó (Barcelona 1990), better known as Rigoberta Bandini, she began her career as a voice actor, giving voice to characters in films such as ‘Caillou’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Brave’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Sing 2 !’, has also dubbed actresses like Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley or Dakota Fanning in ‘I am Sam’.

In 2020 she started her solo project under the name of Rigoberta Bandini and soon found popularity thanks to ‘Too many drugs’ or the aforementioned ‘In Spain we call it solace’, songs that quickly went viral on Spotify and YouTube, being the soundtrack of confinement in Spain.

Later, in 2021 she published ‘Perra’, a song that has become a feminist anthem, although probably the song that has launched her popularity is ‘Ay mama’, a finalist song at the Benidorm Fest and a candidate to represent Spain in the This year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

And finally we tell you that from next Thursday and until Sunday at the Gran Teatro, you have the great Broadway musical with “La Jaula de las Locas”.