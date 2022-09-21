Get to know the inside of Michelle Rodríguez’s Ferrari

Michelle Rodríguez not only drives the best cars on the big screen, in real life, she also surprises us behind the wheel of the best machines. Today in Tork, we will show you the details of her impressive Ferrari that steals all eyes. Swipe and find out more!

September 21, 2022 12:29 p.m.

If you are a movie or TV buff, you must have seen Michelle Rodriguez more than once. She has played roles like Ana Lucia in lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, of course, the best known by many, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. After such a successful career, the actress has an impressive $30 million estate about.

Just as we see her driving the best cars in her movies, in real life she also gets behind the wheel of great machines. The one born in Texas has a collection say a fanatic of luxury and speedwhere we find models of different brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Ferrarijust to name a few.

One of its greatest jewels is undoubtedly its Ferrari 488 GTBWhich was protagonist of the race that took place in Las Vegas, where the actress showed off completely. He managed to drive this machine when only a few units had arrived in the United States, and until he beat another of his competitors, a Porsche 991 Turbo.

The Ferrari 488 GTB stands out for its great performance and is considered an update of the old Ferrari 458 Italia. Count with one 4.5L V8 engine which provides a power of 465 horsepower and runs up to a speed of 325 to 340 km/h. In addition, mark a time of only 3 seconds to reach an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h.

Our Letty Ortiz definitely knows what cars to choose and how to use them. The actress was very satisfied after running on top of this incredible machine and defeating the German model.

Michelle Rodríguez raced in her Ferrari 488.

The Ferrari 488 beat the Porsche 911 Turbo.

+ The interior of Michelle Rodriguez’s Ferrari 488