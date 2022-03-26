Get to know the inside of the house of Joaquín Ruiz, the talented guitarist of Grupo Firme

guitarist Joaquin Ruizalso known as Joaquinito and who is one of the founders of Firm Grouphas allowed us to know, through various videos and photographs, some corners of the beautiful house that she shares with her partner, Yanni Cervantesand with his son, the small Axel.

Lobby

In the lobby area, just below the stairs that connect to the second floor, the talented musician has a very wide collection of guitars, which stand out for their design and their many different colors.

Kitchen

The kitchen is somewhat wide and closed. It is equipped with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dining area.

Dining room

Its dining room, located to one side of the hall and the living room, is made up of a wooden table with gray chairs.

main bedroom

The main bedroom draws attention for its dark tones, which are present in its bedding, in its headboard and in the dresser with a mirror that Yanni uses to give herself the final touches before leaving the house.

The bedroom is completed by a closet, a bathroom and a full-length mirror.

Before moving to his current home, Joaquín had already shared some details of his previous home, where he had to spend most of the quarantine.

