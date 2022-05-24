Get to know the inside of the simple house that Emma Stone, actress of ‘Cruella’, sells in Malibu

The actress Emma Stone, 33, who won an Oscar for her role in the movie ‘La La Land’, has had a very busy few months in the world of real estateWell, not only did he buy a house in Austin, but also on May 18 he decided to put his simple home in the Malibu area up for sale.

The property was launched on the market for $4,295,000 dollars, a figure much higher than the $3,250,000 dollars it paid in 2018, so we will have to be vigilant if it achieves its goal of selling it at that price or if it is forced to relax its claims. economic.

The ranch-style house, built in 1958 on one level, was remodeled by its former owners shortly before it passed into the hands of the protagonist of ‘Cruella‘, so he looks like he did in his prime.

From the outside it looks like just another house, but inside the perspective changes (The Grosby Group)

According to information from various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the residence has an area of ​​1,764 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a covered terrace, a laundry room and a garage for two vehicles, a space in which an office can be adapted, a game room or a recreation room.

The living areas are very well lit thanks to the large windows that surround it (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-open and not so wide. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a bar that can be used to prepare food or as a breakfast area for two people. It also has space to put a small dining room table for four people.

The kitchen is a bit cramped, but it has enough space for Emma Stone to prepare delicious recipes (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, which is surrounded by large windows overlooking the terrace, has room for a large bed, a living room and an office. It also has a closet, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a shower and a bathtub. The finishes of this room are in a gold tone, which gives a touch of elegance to the space.

The main bedroom is not very large, but it is very well distributed (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on its 0.55-acre lot, it has a terrace, with a fireplace, with a barbecue area, with a patio, with beautiful views of Las Tunas Beach, as well as green areas surrounded by imposing eucalyptus trees and yuccas.

Emma Stone’s still house has a terrace with a fire pit and various outdoor furniture (The Grosby Group)

