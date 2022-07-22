Entertainment

Get to know the luxurious and exquisite mansion where Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin live

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

The relationship of the leader of the band Coldplay, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith is going on rails. It all started in 2017 when they were seen eating together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Everyone wondered if it was just a business lunch or something else.

Legend

It was in 2018 when dakota johnson whitewashed the relationship with Chris Martin and the news became a world trend. That is why the actress declared at that time: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we most want is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends” .

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and more star in the latest Miu Miu campaign

11 mins ago

Justin Bieber resumes his Justice tour

12 mins ago

Massive leak of Dungeons and Dragons reveals the appearance of Regé Jean Pagé, Chris Pine or Michelle Rodriguez

22 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having an ultra romantic date!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button