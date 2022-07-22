Get to know the luxurious and exquisite mansion where Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin live

The relationship of the leader of the band Coldplay, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith is going on rails. It all started in 2017 when they were seen eating together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Everyone wondered if it was just a business lunch or something else.

It was in 2018 when dakota johnson whitewashed the relationship with Chris Martin and the news became a world trend. That is why the actress declared at that time: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we most want is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends” .

The truth is that the couple dakota johnson Y Chris MartinI buy one Mansion valued at 12.5 million dollars and they took the big step to move in together. The imposing mansion is located in Malibu, California and has 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and a movie theater. It also has an outdoor pool and a small house, attached to the main one, to welcome guests.

In this Mansion Light tones combined with wood predominate, a material that is very present throughout the house. In the living room there is a large fireplace with a white and wood Living room set all over a natural fiber rug. It is said that the decoration was in charge of dakota johnson since he knows a lot about the subject.

The dining room of Mansion of dakota johnson Y Chris Martin it is open to the kitchen, a room where white tones play with wood. On this occasion, in a dark tone, like the table, and light, as the chairs arranged around it show. This place has retro chairs that are very trendy alongside the main table.

in the kitchen of the Mansion of dakota johnson Y Chris Martin there is a light marble top and two accompanying brown leather chairs. On the sides, various pieces of furniture lacquered in white and with dark handles stand out, as well as a sink with golden taps.

To Mansion of Chris Martin Y dakota johnson It also does not lack its own cinema room, very cozy. A plasma screen has been placed on the dark tables, and to comfortably enjoy the movie, there are several black sofas, with striped cushions that match the carpet.

The Mansion It has spacious and bright rooms, the floor is covered by a cream-colored carpet. This tonality combines with the pastel tones of the armchairs and also of the linen of this low bed that looks directly outside. Right next to it, a dark-colored bedside table has been arranged, in tune with the industrial-style wall lamp that rises above the bed.

The Mansion It is located in a leafy exterior, full of trees and plants to the taste of dakota johnson Y Chris Martin, these give it the appearance of a refuge in the middle of nature. And, to get the most out of it, a large swimming pool has been installed outside, which even has a Jacuzzi part.