Get to know the LUXURY mansion of Cara Delevingne where she takes refuge after worrying about her health

One of the supermodels with the highest earnings in the fashion industry is the British Cara Delevingne, who since his debut has shown unparalleled talent. After leaving London, Cara moved to Los Angeles to a luxurious mansion; knows the property of the also actress, a place where she shelter these days after worry for his state of Health.

And it is that a few days ago, Cara Delevingne He gave something to talk about and became part of several conversations due to the appearance he wore at the Los Angeles airport, as he looked very disheveled and strange-looking. Since then, the actress has set off the alarms to her circle of closest friends, among them Margot Robbie who visited her in her mansion.

