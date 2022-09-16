Get to know the LUXURY mansion of Cara Delevingne where she takes refuge after worrying about her health

One of the supermodels with the highest earnings in the fashion industry is the British Cara Delevingne, who since his debut has shown unparalleled talent. After leaving London, Cara moved to Los Angeles to a luxurious mansion; knows the property of the also actress, a place where she shelter these days after worry for his state of Health.

And it is that a few days ago, Cara Delevingne He gave something to talk about and became part of several conversations due to the appearance he wore at the Los Angeles airport, as he looked very disheveled and strange-looking. Since then, the actress has set off the alarms to her circle of closest friends, among them Margot Robbie who visited her in her mansion.

Since Cara Delevingne began her career as a supermodel, she left her home in London to move to Los Angeles where she acquired a luxurious mansion, said property has a very peculiar decoration among which is included in a very Hollywood look; This was demonstrated for the Architectural Digest magazine. It should be noted that this property is where Cara shelter after worry for his Health.

According to own Cara Delevingne, for the decoration he was inspired by some famous musicians such as David Bowie and the director David Lynch; is luxurious mansion It has quite eccentric spaces, because from the furniture you can see the supermodel’s own style. As if that were not enough, the actress shared a very personal space that she called “vaginal tunnel”, in which she goes every time she wants to reflect.

In addition to these rooms and personal spaces, the luxurious mansion of Cara Delevingne It also has wide green spaces in which it has placed various games for adults. In addition to a swimming pool and a Jacuzzi space, where it also has a bar to serve your favorite drinks.

Margot Robbie is caught looking distraught after visiting Cara Delevingne

After what Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie participated in Suicide Squad, they became great friends, which is why after the state in which Cara is known, the actress visited her in her Mansion in which shelter after worry by state of Health.

It was recently revealed that Margot Robbie went to visit Cara Delevingne, but the surprise that the paparazzi brought was the state in which Margot came out, because the actress looked downcast and anguished, even in the photos you can see that she was crying. It should be noted that Margot has not been the only one who has been concerned about Cara’s health status, as her sister, Poppy Delevingne, also went to visit her.