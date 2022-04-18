Get to know the LUXURY mansion that Zendaya bought for herself at the age of 20; she cost him 1.4 million dollars

at age 20 Zendaya He had already achieved what the vast majority of his generation will never be able to achieve: buying his own mansion, valued at one million 400 thousand dollars.

The daughter of Claire MariHey Kazembe Ajamua couple of teachers have one of the most luxurious mansions near The angels, Californiawhich he was able to pay for thanks to the years of work he has done since he appeared in the commercials for the toys of icarly until its appearance in Project Runwayin 2016, the year in which he bought this property.

The first great patrimony of the artist is located in northridgeone of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city and which is located about 50 kilometers from the mecca of the entertainment industry of state Joined.

The price of properties in this area ranges from 418 thousand dollars to nine million dollars. It is not that this mansion was the only one for which it was enough, since his fortune is valued at 15 million.

Oscar Awards 2022: Zendaya conquers the red carpet in a navel shirt | PHOTO

Conquer from the entrance

The first thing that stands out for visitors to this residence is the luxurious staircase that receives them. with a roof vaulteda gazebo and a wrought iron railing.

The ladder from snail It is one of the prides of his adult life, since even on one occasion he assured that this luxury is something he never thought of having.

Before the star bought the property, it was rebuilt, which allowed for all kinds of mod cons technological.

These include several LED lights that, in addition to saving energy, take advantage of their power to illuminate all spaces. It also has a system of sound surround.

great amenities

This site also has five bedrooms, five bathrooms to welcome your family and even your friends’ pets. As if that were not enough, your pool has a jacuzzi and with a waterfall. In the backyard there are even lemon trees.

There is no dish that cannot be prepared in the kitchen room of the artist, as it has room for wine, a modern stove, huge closets, marble cladding and home appliances stainless steel.

Before the Oscars 2022, Zendaya dazzles in a tight black dress

Other benefits of this home are its three balconiesits three parking spaces, floors of marble and a space with a spa. All monitored with security cameras.

Just off her bedroom is a dressing table with a mirror built in. marblea bathtuba spa-like shower and a fireplace.

Keep reading:

“Euphoria” breaks this record in Mexico and is already the most watched series on HBO Max in Latin America

EUPHORIA: When and what time to see the last chapter of the second season on HBO Max?