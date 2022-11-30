Get to know the MILLIONAIRE mansion in London that Tom Holland and Zendaya BOUGHT to live together

Tom Holland Y zendaya spilling honey, the American actors continue to build a solid romance, now the couple of the moment in Hollywood surprises the world with the millionaire mansion that bought in London for live togetherHe knows the corners of his new home and the cost of the whim that the lovers took with their new love nest.

The millionaire mansion that they acquired Tom Holland Y zendaya could give clues about the new step to be taken by the young couple of the moment, since US Weekly magazine reported that they are looking to ‘settle down’ definitively and would have chosen the city of London to build your love.

The love nest that they bought together Tom Holland Y zendayais located on the banks of the River Thames, in the luxurious community of Richmond de Londona suburb in which stars like Angelina Jolie and ‘The Rock’ have beautiful houses in which they spend time when they visit this city in Europe.

With this acquisition Tom Holland Y zendaya Make sure to live a quiet life away from the paparazzi that made his life miserable in Los Angeles. Your location in London lists it as a highly valued property as the couple paid $4 million for the country-style property.

The final move of the couple to the millionaire mansion that they bought together Well, they invested a fortune to adapt all the luxuries they want like a movie theater and a gym to maintain their statuesque Hollywood bodies for when necessary.

Tom Holland Y zendaya they are very much in love so now live together in London It will be the first step for the young couple who could soon break the news of their wedding next year. London It is Tom’s hometown, so he wants his first house with his girlfriend to be in this old European city.