Get to know the multi-million dollar mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have just acquired to live as a family

The Mansion that Jennifer Lopez bought and Ben Affleck It was Danny DeVito’s, it has 7 bedrooms, an 8-car garage and two guest houses. The second chance Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they decided to give themselves last year it seems that it is being a success that even the protagonists themselves have surprised.

The Mansion in which they will live Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has 1,830 square meters full of design and elegance. In fact, the construction of this mansion took years because every detail was taken care of, to the point that it is considered “an architectural and art jewel”.

The interior decoration of the Mansion it is classified as “A+” which refers to the fact that it offers a high design within the measurement standards of exclusivity and architectural luxury; as he well deserves, only the best for Jennifer Lopez. Every detail is taken care of to the maximum. At the entrance of the house there is a spacious hall in which the main staircase is presented in a very attractive curved design.

The Mansion It offers a main view kitchen with a special design with quality marble bar and gold detail. However, it also has a complete catering kitchen created at the request of Jennifer Lopez and two additional kitchens – the staff kitchen and the guest house kitchen. The house is designed so that the tenants live with the service, who will take care of the housework and arrange the meals of the day.

The largest room in the Mansion it is en suite and has a living room perfect for when Jennifer Y Ben want privacy. The Mansion It also has seven secondary rooms and an additional suite with two rooms for service personnel. This number of rooms makes the home ideal for hosting large groups or large families.

If there is something they share Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck it is his passion for family and for bringing it together on special occasions. The singer has two children, Emme and Max, -from her marriage to Marc Anthony- and the actor has three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel -from her relationship with actress Jennifer Garner-. For this reason, surely this stay in the Mansion It will be one of the most used by the couple and their heirs to celebrate parties, birthdays and relevant dates such as Christmas.

The new one Mansion of celebrities has several areas designed for relaxation and rest. There are exquisite corners with sofas, bookcases and fireplaces that become the ideal rooms for rehearsing scripts, composing songs or simply for Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they can disconnect from their hectic lives in the silence of these charming living rooms.

All the rooms in the Mansion of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, they have an en-suite bathroom, and the main one presents a pink environment with great amplitude and totally exclusive details. From the two-tone tiles, to the large pastel lacquered cabinet or its huge window overlooking the garden, every corner of the bathroom invites calm. But without a doubt, the queen of the room is the golden bathtub from which you can see the outside while any of its tenants take a relaxing bath.

everything in this Mansion It is designed for the extreme comfort of its owners, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck and the cohabitants in the mansion. That’s why its price tag of 60 million euros is not crazy, because both the builders and the decorators invested their time and work in creating the best mansion in Bel Air.