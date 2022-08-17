Get to know the project that has united Bad Bunny and Alejandro Sanz with Brad Pitt – Music

More than one was amazed that Bad Bunny premiered on the big screen in the company of none other than Brad Pitt as a co-star with the movie ‘Bullet Train‘, released last week and which brought as a surprise the novelty that the BSO includes a galactic musician, who is also Spanish, and this is the iconic Alejandro Sanz, singer who will be in charge of giving voice to this film with ‘La Despedida’, that promises to be one of the films that is burned into the collective memory, and that is… When are we going to have the opportunity to enjoy such musical and interpretive quality in the same project with singers and actors of the stature of those present here?

Alejandro Sanz sings ‘La Despedida’

The voice of the man from Madrid, which was confirmed by a statement from Sony Pictures, is perfect to give that starring touch to this film – which plays halfway between comedy and fiction in a masterful way – with an old tone and a certain country flavor. in which the voice aflamencada and torn by Sanz sounds like loss, disappointment, pain and revenge.

And it is that history speaks of the legendary enmity between the characters of Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny. In addition to these two, other actors such as Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock will appear in the film under the command of acclaimed director David Leitch, famous for directing ‘ Deadpool 2’.

Bad Bunny’s debut in the cinema

This film, which is going to be the debut of the Puerto Rican singer in the cinema, something that has caused numerous blisters since his leading role in the film was announced, not being a professional actor since he had only participated in the ‘Narcos’ seriesa role that earned him so that the director’s wife and producer advised him to look at him for the role of the bad guy: “I met him and he was perfect: young, fresh, full of life and passionthe chemistry between the interpreter of ‘Ojitos Lindos’ and the actor, who was delighted to shake hands with the singer in this interpretive project, has also been evident, since he did not doubt his potential.

The one who is really not a novice in this matter of sticking his head in the cinema is Alejandro Sanz himself, Well, he has already worked on different previous soundtracks, and the fact is that the singer is an institution in the world of music and it is not surprising that more than one resorts to his iconic and characteristic voice when he wants to recreate the perfect environment for his film. . Moreover, in one of the most important scenes in the plot, the sound of this song with which Alejandro Sanz makes us get even more into the scene plays in the background.

Films in which Alejandro Sanz has participated

Alejandro Sanz is one of the few Spanish singers who can boast of having his own star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (United States) thanks to his more than 25 million records sold and his 24 Grammys, but he also already participated in the song ‘Mamá Africana’ from the documentary ‘Mully’, which was screened in different cinemas telling a humanitarian story in Africa, as well as He was also nominated for the Goya 2021 for ‘Best Song’ with the main theme of the film ‘The summer we live’ and that Rozalén finally took.

