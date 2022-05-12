Get to know the QooApp application to find anime video games — Kudasai

In addition to manga and anime, the most popular franchises in Japan often turn to smartphone video games as well. These types of releases, because they commonly opt for a turn-based battle format and a long history, never leave Japan due to how difficult it is to translate all the texts (in this case, the space occupied by a Japanese text is never the same as that occupied by the English translation).

Thus, with most of these releases confined to Japan, fans of each of the franchises have no choice but to resort to APKs, which are program installation packages for Android devices. One of the most recognized providers in this market is QooAppwith whom we have a fairly close relationship (which is why in some notes we provide download links to those releases).

Titles range from many that have never left Japan, such as video games from Gotoubun no Hanayome (The Quintessential Quintuplets), Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend) Y Uma Musume: Pretty Derbyas well as upcoming video games from Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Shingeki no Kyojin. Thus we come to the center of this publication, the official application of QooApp.

The app is available at this linkand offers the following features:

Description: Video game platform and social center for fans of anime culture.

Security: All games/apps appearing on QooApp are from: Their respective developers/publishers; GooglePlay.

Unity Partner: Developers can publish their games directly, independently, and without region restrictions.

QooApp informs when a new version of the applications installed on our device is available.

Direct and live translation function in video games (from any language to Spanish).

Let’s remember the frequently asked questions offered by the official site of the application:

Is QooApp safe? All the games/apps that appear on QooApp are from: Their respective developers/publishers. Google Play, so they are 100% safe. There are other platforms that are similar to QooApp. However, the sources of your applications are not guaranteed to be secure. Please stay alert and always download from QooApp.

How can I find a game of a specific genre? On the “Featured” page you can find games recommended by development staff and users. Of course, you can also sort the games according to their genre using the “Search” function.

How are the games downloaded? Click “Download” to download the game you want. Additional data packs will be downloaded automatically whenever required by the game. There will be an error message if these data packs are not installed correctly. In that case, please go to your phone settings page, find the apps and then find QooApp, turn on the storage permission. Once you finish these steps you should be able to download the game.

How do I install the games? After downloading the APK you will be taken to an installation page. All you have to do is tap “install”. The APK will be deleted from your storage once the installation is successful.

How can I update a game? First of all, make sure you have the latest version of QooApp. When a game has an update, go to QooApp and the game’s profile. Tap the “Update” button, or go to “My Games” and tap “Update All”. Please note that you DO NOT NEED to delete the app before upgrading.

Why are some games not updating? Most likely, your game is already in the update queue, but hasn’t been updated yet. We appreciate your patience and understanding. If a game is not updated 12 hours after the latest version is released, you can email Mr. Qoo ([email protected]).

I can’t find the game I want. What should I do? You can go to the QooApp menu on the left side and tap on “Recommend a game”. Write a note about the game you are looking for and they will try to include the most suitable games. Remember that whenever you “recommend a game”, you must follow the indicated rules. They also accept that game developers send us quality original works.

How can I download paid games? Tap the price icon and it will take you to a purchase page. Once the purchase is successful, you will be able to install the game.

How can I review/rate a game? Once the game is installed, go to the game profile and scroll down to find “Rate”. Write your comment in the blank space and save it. If you touch other comments, you will be able to write a reply. You’ll get a notification in “Notification Center” if someone replies to your comment.



More information: Link