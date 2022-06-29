Entertainment

Get to know the ultra-luxurious mansion of the daughter of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez, Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, in Miami

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

The Puma“Jose Luis Rodriguez had two marriages in his life, the first with Lila Andiron with whom they had two daughters: Liliana, the eldest and Lilibeth the minor. Later, the singer married Carolina Pérez with whom he had another daughter named Genesis. rodriguez who is an actress and is doing very well with her work.

The eldest daughters of Jose Luis Rodriguezthey have no relationship with their father since they say that he left them aside when he married Carolina Pérez and everything was even worse with the arrival of Genesis Rodriguez. That is why both Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, whenever they can, make this situation clear and have even made their discharges on their respective Instagram accounts.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“The Umbrella Academy”: Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of “El Puma” Rodríguez who stands out in the Netflix series

2 mins ago

Christian Nodal tried to commit suicide and his grandmother saved his life

11 mins ago

As Kim Kardashian is right, the day you try these leggings you will never wear jeans again

13 mins ago

Did Shakira put walls in her house to get away from Gerard Piqué and her parents? – International Soccer – Sports

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button