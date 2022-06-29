Get to know the ultra-luxurious mansion of the daughter of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez, Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, in Miami

“The Puma“Jose Luis Rodriguez had two marriages in his life, the first with Lila Andiron with whom they had two daughters: Liliana, the eldest and Lilibeth the minor. Later, the singer married Carolina Pérez with whom he had another daughter named Genesis. rodriguez who is an actress and is doing very well with her work.

The eldest daughters of Jose Luis Rodriguezthey have no relationship with their father since they say that he left them aside when he married Carolina Pérez and everything was even worse with the arrival of Genesis Rodriguez. That is why both Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, whenever they can, make this situation clear and have even made their discharges on their respective Instagram accounts.

Almost always the one who comes out to talk the most is Liliana Rodriguez Andironthe eldest of the daughters of Jose Luis Rodriguezwho is apparently more combative and makes statements to the detriment of “The Puma“, his father. But this time the one who has given a surprise is Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo who has shown his Miami mansion in which he currently lives.

On your Instagram account Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo, who does not use his father’s surname (at least in said social network), has uploaded a video where part of the exterior of his luxurious mansion can be seen. There you can see that the house is on the shore of the ocean Lilibeth holding a cup of coffee on which the image of the two sisters is printed Rodriguez Andiron.

In the comment of the video of the daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez, Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo has written: “If you are not satisfied… you are on time! alter your course and change the ending!!! #happy and #blessed #Sunday to all!. The sisters Andiron They have recently released a song called Malo, in which they talk about their relationship with their father.