Entertainment

Get to know the wines of George Clooney, Kylie Minogue and more famous

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

celebrities from the world of sport, actors, musicians and personalities of television are getting more and more into the world of came. Even with new figures that have been added in recent times, including George Clooney, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Barlow.

The leader of Take That joins what had already been started by the Australian Kylie Minogue, who launched a successful wine line in the United Kingdom in 2020 and since then it has continued to expand its portfolio.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alexandra Daddario and her sister show off in a swimsuit during a session

7 mins ago

Rachel Zegler, the new Disney princess: This is what ‘Snow White’ looks like | Film and Television

18 mins ago

Lionel Messi hit hard by Coronavius ​​— Foot11.com

18 mins ago

HBO Ranking in Colombia: the favorite series this day

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button