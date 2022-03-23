“Get vaccinated, it’s more dangerous than Covid”

A “super cold“is breaking out in Australia after two years of isolation from Covid. The super cold it first appeared in the UK in November, with victims suffering from flu-like or coronavirus-like symptoms but repeatedly tested negative for Covid. Now a similar outbreak is occurring in Australia, with thousands of people reportedly affected. A Sydney woman had just recovered from Covid two weeks ago before contracting the new super cold over the weekend.

Super cold, what is it

“I really thought I got Covid again, but all the tests came back negative,” said the old Daily Mail Australia, yoga instructor at Northern Beaches. “At first I thought it was just tonsillitis, but then it got worse and worse. I started doing quick antigen tests to make sure it wasn’t Covid. I feel really bad – it could even be worse than Covid ». Super cold symptoms are similar to the flu and Covid and can be difficult to tell apart. “We are seeing more of these upper respiratory tract infections,” said Sydney physician Dr Charlotte Hespe.

Omicron 2, from the mask (not only indoors) to the sense of relaxation: the ten mistakes not to make to avoid a second infection

But primary care doctors now warn Australia has never been more susceptible to colds and flus than it is right now after being cut off from the rest of the world for so long. Travel bans during the pandemic, combined with lockdown measures and the requirement of masks, drastically reduced our immunity to normal flu and colds. There are even fears that the flu could kill more people than Covid this year.

Deltacron, «60 new hybrid variants are circulating». The alarm of the experts

“We now have less immunity against the flu because we missed two flu seasons,” warned epidemiologist Professor Catherine Bennett. “You may see fewer coronavirus deaths in the winter because vulnerable people are actually more vulnerable to the flu.” Health chiefs are planning a flu vaccination campaign within a few weeks.

* Understanding reinfection rates is crucial for assessing “how infections might surge and if hospitals will be able to cope”, says Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia. * https://t.co/P8kHfkiX9e – WrathofJan (@JDignum) March 19, 2022

“We have a vaccine and it’s highly effective,” said Dr. Hespe. «But I hear many people say:” For heaven’s sake, I’ve had enough of this … “. I recommend that everyone continue to wear face masks when in crowded situations, and particularly when out and about with someone who may not be well. And if you have symptoms, stay home and don’t go and pass it on to someone else. ‘