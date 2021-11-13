“Get vaccinated to save the winter, difficult weeks ahead of us” – Corriere.it

The appeal of the Chancellor. The head of the German Association of Teachers: “We no longer know how to contain outbreaks in schools”

In Germany the number of new Covid cases continues to increase: the latest data speak of 45,081 new infections in the last 24 hours (three days ago there were 39,676, ten days ago 20,676), and of a national incidence of 277.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (but three municipalities in Bavaria and one in Saxony exceed 1,000). The deaths, on the last day, were 228, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 97,617.

As explained here, Germany is preparing to reintroduce severe restrictions on public life and relaunch the vaccination campaign. Net of the autonomy, in terms of health rules, of each individual Land, the debate continues on the advisability of introducing new constraints (the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, proposed today to allow entry to events only to vaccinated people and to those who have recovered from Covid and have a negative swab). According to Der Spiegel, up to 12,000 military personnel could take the field to provide support for treatment, testing and vaccination efforts. The federal government – as it prepares to meet the governors of the 16 Lander next week – has decided that, starting on Saturday, the rapid tests will be free again.

Meanwhile the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, called on all non-immunized citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “There are very difficult weeks ahead of us. Let’s stick together, ”he said in his weekly podcast. “If we think about protecting ourselves and taking care of others, we can spare a lot of negative consequences for our country this winter“.

In recent days, Christian Drosten, virologist at the Charité in Berlin, had explained that the risk is that of a dramatic toll – another 100,000 deaths in the winter; and Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, had invited us to follow the example of Italy, Portugal and Spain: “If we had 10-15% more vaccinated people we would have a lower incidence of the virus”.

The epidemiologist Alexander Kekulé, professor of virology at the University of Halle-Wittenberg, explained to Corriere that “the underestimation of the role of vaccinated by politics also contributes to the high number of new infections. Of course, the percentage of non-vaccinated people is still too high and we know that if they become infected they immediately become seriously ill. But the virus is also spreading among the vaccinated. The vaccine is effective on a percentage of people ranging between 50% and 70%, this means that out of ten vaccinated, 3 to 5 could transmit the virus. And when manifestations are allowed without more control measures, without tests and distancing, they become foci of infection ».

“I ask you: join us and also try to convince relatives and friends,” said Merkel, who stressed the need for the vaccinated to plan the third dose.

Children under 12, who cannot yet be vaccinated in Germany, are among the worst affected, and the head of the German Teachers’ Association warned on Saturday that local health offices are struggling to keep many school outbreaks under control. the country. “The reality is that we are already on the verge of losing control in some hot spots,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger told the weekly. Welt am Sonntag. “We no longer know how to contain outbreaks in schools.”

“The schools have been reopened full time but most of the students are not vaccinated: that is an invisible wave, because the students, exactly like the vaccinated, have relatively mild symptoms and do not take them seriously,” Kekulé told Corriere. . “This massive incidence is then transmitted to the unvaccinated, which unfortunately in Germany there are about 30 million adults, with the result that the elderly are seriously ill and return to crowd the intensive care units, putting stress on the health system”.

Article being updated …