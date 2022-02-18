Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 2 months almost free with this offer

Only 0.59 euros for 60 days of the best Microsoft service for Xbox and PC.

At CDKeys we sometimes find prices that are not even normal. We were recently able to get hold of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen for less than 1 euro and today we have 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 0.59 euros. It works for the whole planet, as long as you are going to use a new xbox live account. Either because you already have the Microsoft console or you just bought one, create a new account and enjoy this offer.

The Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. So it will not only help you to play on your Xbox, but also on your PC, if you are one of the PC Master Races that we like so much. With this service you will enjoy the multiplayer of thousands of games for console and PC, thousands of dedicated and stable servers without inopportune crash problems and game download directly to your Xbox or PC to play offline if you feel like it

Reasons to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member

Being one of the users of this service will provide you with //various advantages//. This Ultimate pack includes three services, as we have mentioned above, but in addition, you will have access to a huge library of games from PC at all times. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, moving to Ultimate mode is simple and fast, although in this offer it is only available for new accounts.

You’ll have free access to download new games every month, plus exclusive discounts on thousands of titles. On PC you have access to more than 100 games, a number that will be increased little by little. As Microsoft says, Game Pass is like Netflixbut with video games. Every month you will have new titles to play, and games available on same day of launch.

And it is that this offer is better when you compare with the price available on the Xbox website. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two months it would cost more than 25 euros, although now you can try a month for 1 euro. The price of a subscription to this service is 12.99 euros/month. So the savings with this CDKeys offer are more than evident.

Another reason to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the possibility of playing the PC and Xbox games on your mobile from the cloud. It’s amazing to be away from home and be able to enjoy a good game of Forza Horizon 5 on your smartphone without depending on cables or television. You can connect a bluetooth controller to your mobile and enjoy.

