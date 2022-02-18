Get your limited edition Remotto battery for your PlayStation controller at GAME

Offered by GAME Spain

The new REMOTTO batteries are here and GAME brings you this incredible limited edition With a great design that you will always be able to have your official PS4 and PS5 controllers charged. These are products licensed by the influencers THEGREFG and AMPETER, don’t miss them!

Characteristics of the REMTTO ED battery. LIMITED for PS4 exclusive GAME:

Wireless rechargeable battery.

Ability: 3000mAh

3000mAh Weight: 74g.

74g. Material: ABS + PC (high impact resistance plastic).

ABS + PC (high impact resistance plastic). +12 hours of extra game time (+20h in total).

+800 battery cycles.

Controller charging time: 90 minutes.

90 minutes. Compatible with DualShock 4 (official driver).

Compatible with Scuf Infinity Pro.

It is not compatible with other controllers.

Compatible with all other Micro-USB systems that adapt to its shape.

Charges via Micro-USB cable (not included) in 90 minutes.

4 battery level indicators (25%, 50%, 75%, 100%).

Characteristics of the REMTTO ED battery. LIMITED for PS5 exclusive GAME:

Wireless rechargeable battery.

+12 extra hours of gameplay (over 3x game time).

Ability: 3000mAh

3000mAh Weight: 75g.

75g. Material: ABS + PC (high impact resistance plastic).

ABS + PC (high impact resistance plastic). +800 battery cycles

Controller charging time (via Remotto): 90 minutes.

90 minutes. Remotto charging time: 90 minutes.

90 minutes. 4 battery level indicators (25%, 50%, 75%, 100%).

So now you know! Don’t miss a second of the game and always have a charge on your PS4 and PS5 controllers with the exclusive GAME Limited Edition REMOTTO batteries, now on sale!

More than 20 hours of autonomy

Thanks to its perfect integration, the ergonomic design and the light weight of Remotto, the comfort of your gaming experience will stay at its peak level for more than 20 hours.