Get yourself a PC Gaming with Black Friday discounts: here is the build you can assemble

We know, get yourself a Gaming PC in recent months – perhaps it would be better to say "years" – is very complicated, but with the new special offers on Black Friday from Amazon you can work the miracle, putting on a build not bad at very affordable prices. In this article we have tried to assemble a gaming PC with only i discounted products these days on Amazon: beware, because the build is complete with everything except the GPU. In fact, for the Video Card obviously it is still very difficult to find available products, but we can advise you on how to get around the problem.

Desktop Case

Double choice between two ATX houses branded Corsair, both of which have plenty of internal space and a tempered glass panel on the left side to showcase the internal hardware. The price difference can be recognized in two aspects in particular: the Corsair 5000D it is slightly larger and has a part in mesh material on the front, which allows to optimize the internal airflow.

Motherboard

The discount for this ASUS TUF GAMING B550M-E WIFI it’s really great, that’s why we chose it for this particular Black Friday build. It is a gaming motherboard based on AMD B550 and equipped with connectivity Wifi. It supports all processors AMD Ryzen 5000 of the latest generation and has a good thermal design.

Processor

The real secret weapon of this build is the processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, a model with integrated graphics which can be used without external GPU. This way you just have to install it and connect the monitor to the motherboard. On a technical level, it is a very good processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, equipped with more than enough power for both productivity and gaming.

Heatsink

A good processor requires a good heatsink. Here, too, double choice, depending on your budget. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 is a classic air cooler with a fan, while the Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX it is a much larger and more powerful liquid system, as well as full of RGB LED.

RAM memories

The modules of RAM memories are among the best IT products on Black Friday, so we decided to put 3 different products to choose from. The Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G32C16U4B are two super cheap 8 GB modules, really unmissable, but there are also the RGB versions at a great price. But if you really want a lot of RAM and very fast, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL are two 16GB modules at 3,600 MHz frequency, very good at this price.

SSD memory

Also for the SSD memories there are pretty good discounts, especially for modules in format M.2 like the ones we offer you. The choice is between two high-end models, both PCIe 4.0, which, however, are super obvious. The WD BLACK SN750 SE from 500 GB it reaches transfer speeds up to 3600 MB / s, while the top of the range Samsung 980 PRO SSD from 1 TB it reaches 7,000 MB / s.

power supply

In this case the choice is not there, because the Corsair RM750 it is simply unbeatable at this price. It is a ATX power supply from 750 Watts with certification 80 Plus Gold, made with a completely modular design. The capacity is high enough to hold even more powerful hardware than the one we’ve chosen, so it’s a great investment for future build updates as well.

What about the video card?

As said at the beginning, the question Video Card is very complex, because at the moment the availability of GPU on the market it is very limited and prices are much higher than normal. This build includes a processor with integrated graphics, so you can use it without a dedicated GPU, and it’s a great advantage to save money. But if you want a latest generation GPU, we leave you to follow a bit of link for some models available on Amazon.

