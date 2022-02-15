GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, the review

After nine months of Early Access on Steam, GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon has finally arrived on Switch (and on PC). It is a name that may be unknown to younger people, but this new Konami adventure is based on an old IP from 1986, published on Famicom. Originally a side-scrolling action adventure (think early Castlevania), Konami has reimagined this game in a more modern format, focusing on the roguelite genre. Was the transition successful? Find out in ours GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon review.

Roguelite A beautiful panorama of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon There plot is simple. After a thousand years, Ryukotsuki awakened and unleashed the whole hell on the world. Now, a new hero must rise and descend into the underworld to defeat hordes of monsters. As is typical for the genre, the focus of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon is not to tell us a story, but to give us a reason to go down into the dungeons and tear apart as many enemies as possible. What matters in this case is the roguelite structure. To immediately understand what kind of game we are facing, just think of Dead Cells. Comparison is easy. You start in front of a wall showing all the upgrades you have unlocked. At the end of each level we can access different dungeons, but only after finding the right “key” to open the portals to the new regions. The path to get to the finish is therefore partially customizable. The comparison continues with the combat system, based on two main weapons and some secondary reload items. We will be able to use katanas, clubs, whips and so on: each main weapon has its own set of moves and its own speed of action, as well as a secondary ability (such as the parry / parry of the katana, or the loaded impact attack of the club). Secondary weapons will include bows, arquebuses, bombs, kunai and so on. For each category, it is then possible to unlock new versions that perhaps focus more on damage, or more on altered effects.

Exploration and combat GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon mansion, safe place But let’s talk more deeply about the maps, which offer multiple types of settings: you start from a set of simple caves, you pass through islands floating above a stormy sea and you also arrive at a labyrinthine demonic city that is actually two maps in one, since you have to pass from the streets inside the buildings – via a series of doors – to find the path to the boss. Each environment has its own peculiarity, both as an exploratory structure of the maps and as a possibility of additional interaction (for example, in a map you have to destroy objects to improve visibility, another has levers to pull to open passages). Visually this translates into very nice play areas, with one ukiyo-e style of high stylistic quality. Unfortunately the ukiyo-e – in motion – causes a certain chaos and in some situations it becomes difficult to understand exactly what is happening around the character, especially if you decide to play on the small screen of Switch. This roguelite works much more in the docked version – a shame, as an area can be completed in 10-20 minutes (and you can suspend the session and turn off the console without losing progress), making it perfect for quick games on the go . The first boss of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon The real problem with the maps of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon is that, regardless of their visual or exploratory peculiarity, they do not modify the approach to fighting. Stripped of their trappings, the maps are just a set of horizontal platforms above which there are one or more enemies, who charge or attack us from a distance. There are no small platforms to exploit to get out of trouble and reposition ourselves, there are no closed doors to break through to get an initial advantage, there are also useful tools to obtain situational advantages, such as freezes or traps to block enemies. We specify, there is a freezing effect and other alterations, but it is only a secondary consequence of some weapons, whose main function is always and only to do damage. GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon does not ask us to reason on the basis of our possibilities (tools, position of the enemies, conformation of the map …), but only to be aware of our parametric power. Can we eliminate that common enemy before it even manages to make a single attack? If the answer is no, we just have to roll through him and position ourselves behind him to finish a second combo and, 99% of the time, get the better of him. If we really want to avoid risks, we can use secondary weapons from a distance to strike while staying safe. Furthermore, our protagonist is not very agile, so he will never want to play too hard trying to dodge as much as he can or strategic jumps. THE boss slightly improve the situation. They have various moves and are capable of doing a lot of damage, so it is generally better to avoid their attacks, taking advantage of the unique conformation of the arenas. But sometimes, with enough healing and a slightly stronger weapon than usual, we can win by sheer brute force even against them.

Upgrades The protagonist of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon and the girl from the temple who acts as a guide To win by brute force you must become strong and to do so you must first of all farm. GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon proposes a sufficiently layered system in this sense. There are a series of power ups that are permanently unlocked, for all runs, and a series of power ups that last only for the current game. Let’s start with the fixed ones. There are upgrades to the character’s statistics (more life, more attack …), additional skills (the weapons found in the levels are of a higher rank, or, we start immediately with a certain amount of money to spend in the shops of the levels …) . These skills are tied to our character and when we unlock the second controllable PC (faster but weaker), we will have to re-unlock them for her too. They are empowered by finding specific items, to be accumulated in large quantities. But there are also weapons. In the dungeons we can find blueprints for new weapons and, by accumulating “fragments“of weapons, we can unlock the new variant. Each weapon also has a series of skills that must be” opened “with materials that are obtained by defeating enemies and opening chests. Once” open “, the skills remain available for subsequent runs , but they are not automatically active. At every game, for every single weapon that we are going to collect and use, we will have to activate the “open” skills, spending “soul memories“. These are obtained by exploring, killing enemies, opening chests and destroying weapons that we do not want to use. Through the shop, which is always found in each level, we can spend the soul memories to activate, in the current run and only on the specific one. weapon, open skills. In addition, memories can be used to level up weapons, thus enhancing the damage they inflict. It is a complex system to explain and understand in written format, but controller in hand becomes easy to exploit. An advanced area of ​​GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon To all this are added the “souls“(they are different from” anime memories “), which are obtained in dungeons and, for the current game, allow you to upgrade one of the character’s stats (” main weapons “,” secondary weapons “,” life “) or get additional care. We need all this elaborate speech to say one thing. Half of the GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon experience is based on research of materials. You need to play again and again, first of all with the aim of obtaining dozens of different materials, to unlock new skills, weapons, stat boosts and more. This is no small thing, because in case of death you lose everything and, therefore, you are encouraged to put an end to your game after the defeat of a boss to return to the villa of the Getsu, which acts as a safe starting area. Returning home you lose any advancement and any intra-dungeon upgrade, but you secure any material. There are skills that allow you to save a certain percentage of materials (starting from 30%) in case of death, but it is never the best choice to put yourself at risk. In the later stages you will be strong and good enough to tackle various areas all in a row before retreating, so a play session will feel complete and enjoyable. In the early hours, however, most players will have to complete the first area and then return to the mansion, in a continuous loop. Fortunately, the first level lasts no more than ten minutes (but also 6 minutes if you get fast) and therefore it is possible farm the materials needed to have that little more life and care necessary to survive the advanced areas, but in any case you must expect to start immediately with various farming sections before you can really play GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon.

GetsuFumaDen: the original In the special edition of GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon there is also a port of the original GetsuFumaDen. As mentioned, this is an old side-scrolling action game, which will only appeal to the most hardcore nostalgics of those years. Gamers accustomed to modern video games will have no interest in playing them. The real problem is that the game is only in Japanese: Konami has added menus in English, but the actual game has no translation, so you don’t even understand what you’re doing. It is probably possible to complete the game even without understanding the texts, but it is clear that in this way it loses some of its charm. Considering that this extra costs € 10, we recommend opting for the standard version.