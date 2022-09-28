“Getting old is a really beautiful thing”

The actress has published an image in which she appears nude, with her body covered in paint

fifty! The actress Gwyneth Paltrow You can already boast of having reached the middle of the century with an enviable physique and with the clear idea that beauty exists beyond 45 years. In a society in which ageism seems to be the norm and many women are criticized both for looking natural, without aesthetic touch-ups, and for having them done in one or more areas of their body and face, it is logical that the protagonist of ‘Shakespere In love ‘ wanted to celebrate his birthday looking kind, after thinking about it.

In an image in which she points out the age she has just reached, she can be seen with her body covered in gold paint, subtly covering some areas of her body. The image has already reached more than 550,000 ‘likes’ and, among some of the colleagues who have wanted to congratulate her, are Sarah Paulson, Reese Witherspoon, and Michelle Pfeiffer. In addition, it has been the interpreter herself who has explained the meaning of this photograph, which is part of a session called ‘Goldfinger’ (in a clear allusion to the character of Shirley Eaton in the famous James Bond movie.

“I feel so good when I turn 50, and it’s about expressing that feeling of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the feminine look and just a feeling of fun,” said the also protagonist of the saga of ‘ Iron Man’ on his website, Goop, where he introduces his beauty products. After explaining how she prepared for these photos, Gwyneth has suggested that she doesn’t know if this will be the ultimate nude shoot. or if soon he will dare with more poses. What she has reflected is that she is at an important moment in her life and that age is not a problem for her. “I think getting older is really a beautiful thing, we just need to open up our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in wholeness, your life really opens up.” has pointed out.

The truth is that the actress is currently in a very interesting moment, primarily as a businesswoman, as Goop It has become the preferred portal for many women looking to discover clothes, accessories, beauty products and even items for pleasure and sexuality, such as vitamins, natural lubricants and vibrators. Such has been its impact that recently the publication ‘The New York Times’ has assured that this business raises up to 250 million dollars.

Instead, from the audiovisual section it is somewhat further away, since its last television premiere was ‘The Politician’, a series that mixes comedy and drama, currently available on Netflix. Created by Ryan Murphy (author of the miniseries currently on everyone’s lips ‘Monster: Dahmer’s Story), this work tells the story of a young man with money and his different forays into politics. In addition to Gwyneth, the cast includes Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton.