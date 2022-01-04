getting on board costs a fortune

Tom Cruise was able to relax aboard Triple Seven, a 68-meter yacht: exorbitant cost and what an optional on board

He is not the type to go unnoticed practically anywhere in the world where he decides to spend a few relaxing days. Tom Cruise is one of the most prominent actors of Hollywood and this inevitably affects his holidays as well. Last summer’s choice was in the name of privacy: away from prying eyes on board a yacht that makes the guarantee of confidentiality one of its strengths. This did not serve to escape from the gossip reports but the American actor will certainly have had the opportunity to console himself aboard Triple Seven.

It is a 68 meter long yacht that features all the comforts expected from an extra luxury yacht. Able to accommodate up to 10 people thanks to the 5 cabins available, this yacht has on board what is expected: here is a private swimming pool, a solarium and the inevitable jacuzzi. The lucky guests can then take care of their body using the gym present, but also have fun with an inflatable water slide, jet skis and kayaks.

Tom Cruise aboard Triple Seven: the exorbitant cost yacht

Triple Seven also had Tom Cruise on board, one of the actors most loved by the general public, protagonist among other films also in an iconic film such as Top Gun. The American star had to pay a considerable price to be able to rent the yacht: the rate for a week on board the boat is 460 thousand dollars.

Certainly not an affordable cost for everyone, but nothing compared to what it would cost to buy the same yacht: well 32 million dollars.