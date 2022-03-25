‘Getting Organized with The Home Edit’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & Time, Plus Celebrity Guests

TL;RD:

Get Organized with Home Edit Season 2 premieres on April 1.

The Netflix series stars organization experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

The new episodes feature appearances from Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart, and Lauren Conrad.

Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer in ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

RELATED: ‘Getting Organized With The Home Edit’: Who Is Clea Shearer?

Netflix’s favorite home organization experts are back. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin come back to tackle more messy closets and runaway garages in Get Organized with Home Edit Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

‘Get organized with the home edition’ premieres on April 1

The first season of Get Organized with Home Edit released in September 2020. Viewers were wowed by Shearer and Teplin’s color-coordinated approach to organizing, as well as exclusive peeks inside the homes of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon. (The Legally Blonde Star is also an executive producer on the show.)

Now new episodes of Get Organized with Home Edit they’re almost here. Season 2 premieres Friday, April 1 at 12 a.m. ET on Netflix. Fans can look forward to more dramatic makeovers and even bigger organizing projects than they saw in season 1. The new season will also offer a look at Shearer and Teplin’s own homes as they struggle to balance running their business. with their busy personal lives.

Season 2 celebrity clients include Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/3heFdpYAnsE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As with the first season, Get Organized with Home Edit Season 2 will feature Teplin and Shearer helping a mix of everyday people and celebrities tackle the challenges of their organization. This season’s celebrity clients include Drew Barrymore, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, Winnie Harlow, Lauren Conrad, Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Brooks, Tyler Hubbard, Topper Guild and Kevin Hart.

“How do you do what you do?” asks an overwhelmed Barrymore in a season 2 trailer.

“They have this shape that adds magic to the whole space,” says Harlow.

The founders of Home Edit are used to tackling large organizing projects. But in Get organizedThe second season of , they may face a challenge that is too much even for them.

“A project has never brought us down completely, but there is always a novelty for everything,” says Teplin.

Other home organization and cleaning shows to binge on

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/x4Nrd68bhH0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Binging the new episodes of Get Organized with Home Edit can leave viewers wanting more shows about organization and cleanliness. Fortunately, there are some similar shows to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo stars in Tidying up with Marie Kondo and Sparking joy with Marie Kondo. Both shows, streaming on Netflix, focus on people trying to get a handle on their messy spaces. Netflix is ​​also home to The Minimalists: Less Is Now and Minimalism: a documentary about the important things, both explore the idea of ​​living with less stuff.

On the HGTV series hot mess house, organizer pro Cas Aarssen helps clients discover their organizing personality and get rid of the clutter that is cluttering their living space. Two seasons are broadcast on discovery+. Meanwhile, several seasons of hoarders are available to stream on Hulu, for those who want a candid look at what happens when the mess crosses the line and turns into something more serious.

check Showbiz Cheat Sheet On Facebook!

RELATED: ‘Getting Organized With The Home Edition’: How Much Do Clea And Joanna Get Paid To Get Organized?