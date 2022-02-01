Getting started on Bitpanda by buying Bitcoin

Bitpanda is one of the booming exchanges currently, not only when it comes to cryptocurrencies, but also as a real broker to buy stocks, indices, commodities and other assets. Particular attention is paid to those who make the first movements in the world of investments, managing to pass part of their capital into alternative assets to diversify and try to expand their value.

Today we focus on what concerns the purchase of Bitcoin, in a type of always cautionary perspective, that is, making the first purchases directly in the app in a simple way. On this page there is an example of how the documentation is always complete and in Italian on Bitpanda, which has invested and continues to invest heavily in our country.

Exchange is a platform close to novice and expert users

On the Bitpanda wiki you will find all the steps. From the creation of the account with your data to that which concerns the protection, which is essential even for low amounts when operating on the markets. All the information to better protect your users on the platform.

To unlock all the features of Bitpanda you need to check that it works automatically by loading the required information that is approved by proprietary software, therefore in a very short time.

After verification, a deposit must be made to purchase cryptocurrencies, and how to do it quickly is explained, specifying that the payment method from which the account top-up starts must be in the same person as the account.

Even in this situation, those who are novices may not know these details, and this is where the specific wiki comes in very useful. After the purchase it is also explained how to make the sale quickly.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money