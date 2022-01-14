Getting vaccinated once a year will be normal: “As for the flu, but you have to understand if the boosters are bad”

Getting vaccinated once a year against Coronavirus will become the norm. As for the flu. Alessandro Vespignani, who works at Northeastern University in Boston, today in an interview with Corriere della Sera he talks about the controversy over the data in the bulletin: «Let’s start by saying that the data are all important. Any response to the pandemic thrives on data, and not having it would be like driving with headlights off at night. Then how they are communicated is another matter. But I don’t think censorship is the best choice. Citizens must be treated with respect. It is not the data that creates havoc, but rather the type of communication that manages it. Communication should be more institutional, treating the citizen as a mature person ».

Pandemic and epidemic

Then he explains that getting vaccinated will become a ritual to be carried out once a year: «We have been living with this virus for two years. And while the current spate of Omicron-fueled cases is breaking records, much has changed since the start of the pandemic. The impact of vaccines, the different antiviral treatments on the way make us optimistic. But we should all have learned that the best way to avoid surprises is to prepare. It therefore becomes important to strengthen vaccination campaigns, also thinking about recalls that are updated with respect to the variants. In addition, sequencing infrastructures must be developed in order to monitor the evolution of the virus. Again: we need to invest in public health and in the health system that is exhausted from these two years of pandemic ».

Valentina Marino, Pfizer’s medical director, shares the same opinion in an interview with The print: «The main hypothesis is that the pandemic becomes an epidemic and requires a recall per year for some categories. Then there is the hope that the virus will disappear and the concern that it will change by requesting an update of the vaccine ». The one for Omicron is in the works: “The study will give the first results in March and if it proves that the update was effective it should then be evaluated by the regulatory authorities”. The problem is how much the new variant escapes vaccines: «We are studying it, as we try to understand if Omicron becomes dominant. If so, the fourth dose may already be the updated one. Or two vaccines could be done at the same time, depending on the prevalence of the variant in the country. The beauty of mRna technology is that it easily adapts to the mutability of the virus ».

The effectiveness of the extra dose

And he did not disappoint with the brevity of his immunity: «Do flu shots last longer? There is no perfect recipe against an airborne and changeable virus. The mRna vaccines are not the panacea for all ills, but they simply help a lot to protect themselves ». Finally, regarding the possibility that continuous doses do harm: «The theme exists and it is not obvious to repeat them over and over again. The Ema itself reminds that the recalls must be made at the right times: for the third dose six months and then every year. With Omicron, it is anticipated to five for a different risk-benefit assessment, as could be done if another variant arrived ».

