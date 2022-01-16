GEVI NAPLES – KIGILI BOLOGNA 86-89 – BOLOGNABASKET

Were it not for the results of direct competitors who did not give so much joy, it would have been a perfect Sunday, for Fortitudo, which wins its first away match in Naples, making us hope that Sassari was just a lopsided episode. However, Effe has to look into her house, she had to win to avoid getting really entangled in the abyss and she does it: praise be given to Durham who immediately takes the keys to the game and never hands them over, and the rest of those who are there. to try never to let your guard down. It could have gone wrong, it went well, see you next time.

It starts and it is not even bad, the Fortitudo that despite wasting so much on the counterattack finds Durham inspired and 10-6 initial. The problem is that Groselle moves as if he had (go and listen to the ending of Elio’s “Servants of the Serpent”), and that Parks in the small forward has no opponents. Then it is necessary to try to overturn changes, and it is held up with advances despite bad luck for supports that are centrifuged by the iron. The triple also arrives at the end of an unmarked Uglietti, and the 20-19 advantage Bologna at 10 ‘is also little from what we have seen, at least in terms of good will.

Unlucky in the gollonzi and non-existent in rebounding, the Fortitudo still finds some advantage by working on the loose balls at low altitude, since the high ones are unidentified objects. There remain chilling waste on the counterattack and too many lopsided passages, but as long as Napoli always makes a mistake (even with triple and quadruple possessions) and something is scored, here with a motorized Durham you touch the +9 and take it up to 20 ‘, which arrives at 43-34 despite the dubbing (12-23, but it had gone even worse) to rebound.

By letting Napoli self-destruct in attack and increasing attention when it’s time to produce, Fortitudo tries to really run away when an otherwise fugitive Aradori also signs up for the game, and 7 points in an amen of 4 bring Bologna to 55- 36. The navigation seems calm, but then it is a team, that of Martino, who cannot give it many guarantees, especially if at the first changes the attention drops and an 11-0 internal partial arrives that reopens. Procida tries with a tapin, again 63-53 at 30 ‘.

Parks is as excited as a young man at the first Moana, and in order not to allow Naples at all the inertia he needs a hanged goal from Procida and a velvety one from Aradori, and a recovery in the middle of the field with a triple from Durham extends the space between the two teams. up to +16. Naples has a lot from Parks and almost nothing from the others, but around him his teammates try to believe it. You need not lose your head when Pargo wakes up too, but Parks remains completely unstoppable when, entering the last minute of play, his point number 22 arrives in the fourth and the internal -3. Naples fails to draw, Pargo strength at 14 ”without finding fortunes, Aradori sets two free throws, then two more, and that’s okay.

(Photo Valentino Orsini – Fortitudo Basketball 103)