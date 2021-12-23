Gevi Napoli Basket, the match of 26 December against Venice postponed due to Covid

The President of the LBA Umberto Gandini, regarding the match scheduled on 26 December 2021 between the Umana Reyer Venice and the GeVi Napoli Basket, valid for the 13th matchday of UnipolSai Serie A Championship; having acknowledged the impossibility of playing the game due to the provision taken by theASL Napoli 1 Center which, following positivity found in the Team Group of the GeVi Naples basketball, imposed a seven-day quarantine period on him; all this considered, orders the postponement of the same batch. In the next few days the ways to recover the match will be indicated.

There Gevi Napoli Basket, following the cases of positivity to Covid-19 which involved, starting from last Saturday 18 December 2021, and in the two following days, some members of the first team, announces that, as per mandatory practice, it has notified the competent health authorities, and received an official communication fromASL Napoli 1 Center in which the home quarantine of the entire team group was ordered, with the consequent immediate suspension of team group training.

Sports activity will therefore be able to resume in 7 days after carrying out a negative molecular test.