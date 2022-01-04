GF Vip 6, Alfonso Signorini wins the audience challenge

The episode of GF Vip 6 was all a succession of twists. Quarrels in the house and outside, even between the Vipponi and Alfonso Signorini, new loves blossomed, nominations and an elimination.

Despite her fame, especially compared to the other competitors with whom she was nominated, Eva Grimaldi lost the fight on televoting against the former suitor of Men and Women Alessandro Basciano, the nephew of Costantino della Gherardesca Barù and Federica Calemme. The actress and former face of Bagaglino has never spared herself inside the house but the public has decided to ‘condemn her’ to televoting.

New quarrel between Lulù Selassiè and Soleil Sorge. Already last week the princess had given a taste of how much she had reached the limit with certain attitudes. “Attack everyone, I’m not afraid of you”, Lulù Selassié had said to Soleil Sorge in the previous live broadcast. And on Monday 3 January 2022, during the first episode of the year which was more eventful than ever, it returned to the attack.

During an advertisement for the 31st live broadcast of GF Vip 6, Lulù Selassié again hurled herself against Soleil Sorge, calling her an idiot and ignorant. “Always to justify his wickedness, now we are broken the co. … But what the … you say? I hope you’re joking. The real treachery we have suffered from you and Katia all the time. What the hell are you saying? Stop playing the victim ”.

Taking a look at the ratings, the episode of January 3, 2022 thrilled 3,322,000 spectators and a 21.1% share. The relity show hosted by Alfonso Signorini collided with “The return of Mary Poppins”. The film with Emily Blunt, broadcast on Rai Uno, gathers 3,856,000 spectators equal to 18.1%. Looking at the share, this time the Canale 5 reality show has won the battle and it is the first time in this edition.



