Gf Vip 6, Basciano explains why Gianmaria and not Sophie voted

During the live broadcast of Gf Vip 6 last night i Vipponi they were called to vote for their favorite roommate knowing that the most voted would then enjoy immunity for next week’s nominations, and the voting was blatantly done.

To surprise, above all, was the vote of Alessandro Basciano. If, in fact, Sophie Codegoni gave him his vote in the name of the romantic relationship born between them, Basciano gave a real twist when on his card he wrote the name of Gianmaria Antinolfi (formerly of Sophie in the Home, with whom, however, the former tempter has formed an excellent relationship, so much so that Gianmaria in turn gave a Basciano his vote for immunity) instead of that of Sophie.

In the post episode, as expected, the former tronista of Men and women, she was angry and did not understand the reason for the gesture of Alexander, but the latter did not deny his choice and explained that behind his not voting towards Sophie there is the annoyance caused by the attitude that the beautiful twenty-year-old had during the episode when they talked about their relationship.





Second Alexander, indeed, Sophie did not protect their relationship and did not expressly say that an important bond was born between them, on the contrary, in the opinion of Basciano, the Codegoni she continued to keep herself vague, thus generating in him an annoyance which was then expressed in that lack of preference towards him:

You do not notice the position in which you are with me today, and what you then go to say live, always staying in doubt, then I take the position, so I will show you what it means to have the balls (… ) Okay the clip where ‘what did Sophie tell you?’ ‘did not answer’, and that’s okay, we all laughed, but in the episode you can confirm that you care otherwise I’ll go somewhere else, I’ll put myself in another bed and I’m for my f * ck, other than the case of nomination, favorite, I’ve always put you as a favorite. If our relationship is true, I protect it because I broke my c * ions

Sophie, however, did not share the point of view of Alexander:

If you want a person who says many words and does not prove anything in fact, I am not that person, I am a person who demonstrates a lot in deeds and not in words because words fly. I didn’t say bad things in the episode (…) If you want more today I try this, period, I don’t do the phenomenon, this is what I feel, do I have to say more? What do you want me to say ‘yes we’re together?’

There Codegoni he then reiterated his point of view by speaking with Soleil Rises And Carmen Russo:

Tonight I was sorry because I already have so much difficulty in externalizing things, I am already proving too much, tonight I was convinced that I was too unbalanced, I come here ‘ah, you discredited everything, you are too rational’ I said ‘wow but what do I do, declare eternal love ?! “

Meanwhile, the two boys haven’t slept together tonight, will a new confrontation arrive during the day?



