Gf Vip 6, Sophie Codegoni makes a revelation to Alessandro Basciano

Last night also in the Home of the Gf Vip 6 the celebrations for Christmas took place and, among other things, the first, discussed, kiss between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano.

But the kiss was not the only moment that jumped in the eyes of web fans, because last night the former tronist became the protagonist of a statement that again made Internet users discuss.

Sophie just spoke with Alexander, and indirectly it was understood to speak of Fabrizio Corona, even if the name was never explicitly mentioned.

At one point the beautiful twenty year old said:

I swear to you on my mother, she told me ‘in the middle of your journey a young entrepreneur will come in and you will like it very much’, I swear to you on my mother!

At that point Basciano unplugged the microphone of Sophie, he said something in her ear and then added ‘I am not joking!‘. You can see the video by clicking HERE.

Crown, therefore, he already knew months before the entry of Basciano to the Gf Vip 6? He is also behind this rapprochement between the two former faces of Men and women? On the web, theories chase each other.

Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

