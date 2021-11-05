Gf Vip 6, terrible accident for the tenant: the shameful reaction

Trouble in sight for one of the protagonists of the Canale 5 reality show. For the tenant of Gf Vip 6, in addition to injury, also insult. Here’s what happened in detail.

Now the sixth edition of the Gf Vip has come alive, and the alignments and the dislikes and likes of the various competitors are beginning to be clear. For the moment it seems that two Vppians in particular have a large following of the web people: Soleil Sorgè and Davide Silvestri.

The former suitor immediately made it clear what she is made of, teasing her playmates on more than one occasion, who have nominated her several times, so far without success. We’ll see if tomorrow will be the right time.

The actor of Vivere, on the other hand, as soon as he set foot in the House, was immediately voted en masse to be sent to televoting, and tied it to his finger, swearing to nominate those responsible one after the other. ‘other. For now it seems to have had the upper hand, managing to get them out one after the other.

In addition to the two, there is also a another competitor who is doing a lot of discussion about his social networks, especially for the relationship established with the former star of Non è la Rai, who continues to keep him in suspense for fear of possible bad figures with his son who watches her from home. A few hours ago the thirty-year-old, with a shy and introverted character, is was the victim of a bad domestic accident and the companions did not go down lightly.

Gf Vip 6: bad fall for the tenant, the others react unexpectedly

Obviously the roommates immediately talked about it and let themselves go to gods not exactly uplifting comments, which greatly disturbed the audience from home.

“He got hurt when he fell from a height of 15 cm” he said Manila Nazzaro speaking with Sophie and Katia, continuing then saying that “So you know who we’re talking about… This morning he didn’t even say ‘Hi Manila’, he lives in his world ”.

Alex Belli also came to support her: “20 centimeters ragà, I was there … “, referring to poor Andrea Pisu, who was very injured in the fall and may even have broken his coccyx. A topic that will certainly be addressed tomorrow in the episode.