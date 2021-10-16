GF Vip, Adriana Volpe amazes with her new look: “Like Julia Roberts”

Adriana Volpe surprises the audience with a completely different look than usual, “Big brother vip” with her it’s even better.

From competitor to commentator the step is short e Adriana Volpe he knows how it can happen. In fact, the presenter is the new right hand of Alfonso Signorini for the edition of “Big brother vip”.

The public seems to admire her to this day and the viewers most loyal to the program like her very much, together with her she is there Sonia Bruganelli. Initially there was friction between the couple but now things seem to have taken the right turn.

Adriana Volpe, a totally new version – PHOTOS

Followed by more than four hundred and fifty thousand followers, Adriana Volpe never misses an opportunity to publish some shots of the reality show, especially her amazing outfits.

Each look is more beautiful than the other but last night’s one exceeded all limits. It is a 20s outfit and for the occasion the Fox wore one black wig in the shape of a bob and a dress with silver fringes. With irony the columnist wrote that

Today I present to you my twin … the good one!

The smile is his calling card and fans couldn’t help but leave a few comments below the post which has already gone viral. Has anyone noticed a certain resemblance to an actress

Like Julia Roberts

Someone else instead claimed that

You are unicaaaa, your alter ego Adry Fox has come to life.

And then again

You make us fly

In short, Adriana Volpe made a splash with the new look and the role of columnist seems to fit them perfectly.

READ ALSO >> Gf Vip 6: tenth episode full of surprises. Unexpected nominations

READ ALSO >> Elisabetta Canalis, overflowing sensuality: “Nobody can compare” – PHOTO

The public is looking forward to seeing her again on Monday for the next appointment with the “Big brother vip”. Now the Fox is a guarantee for the viewers, the cast and the authors who have invested in her. Alfonso Signorini has the point, that of the change that for years has been requested by the most loyal fans.