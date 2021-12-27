GF Vip, Aldo Montano attacks Alex Belli: “It’s all fake”

“You ask me what I really think of Alex Belli. Very interesting topic, now I’ll tell you what I think “. With these words opens the direct Instagram of Aldo Montano together with his wife Olga Plachina. After the withdrawal from Big Brother Vip the former fencer talked about his experience, obviously talking about his relationship with Alex Belli: “At the beginning of the program there was a beautiful friendship between me, him and Manuel, we were called the Three Musketeers. Then there was the quarrel and the story of the soap operas, real or fake you don’t know. Delia? fake and staged the thing with his wife is a horrible thing because he made fun of all of us in the GF Vip house and you as spectators. If it were all true it is perhaps more serious because, by doing so, as a man terribly disrespect his woman and also to a friendship or love that was being born inside the house with the Sun. In both cases I think it was a bad figure. Couples are free to do whatever they want. I respect the woman I love and that’s all, everyone does what they want. They call Egoman? Everyone has the nicknames they deserve. Egoman? Attention seeker? Maybe, but first it’s better to build something good and solid in life, then you can be self-centered “.