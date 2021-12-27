GF Vip, Aldo Montano attacks Alex Belli: “It’s all fake”
“You ask me what I really think of Alex Belli. Very interesting topic, now I’ll tell you what I think “. With these words opens the direct Instagram of Aldo Montano together with his wife Olga Plachina. After the withdrawal from Big Brother Vip the former fencer talked about his experience, obviously talking about his relationship with Alex Belli: “At the beginning of the program there was a beautiful friendship between me, him and Manuel, we were called the Three Musketeers. Then there was the quarrel and the story of the soap operas, real or fake you don’t know. Delia? fake and staged the thing with his wife is a horrible thing because he made fun of all of us in the GF Vip house and you as spectators. If it were all true it is perhaps more serious because, by doing so, as a man terribly disrespect his woman and also to a friendship or love that was being born inside the house with the Sun. In both cases I think it was a bad figure. Couples are free to do whatever they want. I respect the woman I love and that’s all, everyone does what they want. They call Egoman? Everyone has the nicknames they deserve. Egoman? Attention seeker? Maybe, but first it’s better to build something good and solid in life, then you can be self-centered “.
Alex Belli and Delia Duran: furious quarrel on the train and she launches faith
“Soleil? I hardly know your name and surname”
Finally Aldo Montano concluded by talking about Soleil: “Maybe he’s the only person in there that I haven’t had any kind of relationship with. I think this only happened with her. Believe me it is very difficult because I am very good-natured, I like to have fun, exchange ideas and I love interacting with people. With her, however, it was different and I hardly know the name and surname. There has never been the feeling of being able to see a friend on the other side with whom to enter into discussions or open your heart and confront. We had two opposite ways from the beginning. Although we have cultivated mutual friendships, like Katia and Alex at the beginning. So we are opposites, Soleil and I are distant I would say yes “.