News

Gf Vip, Aldo talks about Lulù: ‘Simple and sensitive girl’

Posted on

During the last episodes of the Gf Vip there were some disagreements between the tenants of the house, to be precise between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassiè. Aldo Montano took the defense of the latter, describing Lulu as a “simple” and “sensitive” person. The Tuscan fencer is a friend of Katia, but this time he went down hard against the soprano calling her “arrogant”.

Aldo Montano: ‘Katia cannot be overbearing because she is older’

Through a direct Instagram, Aldo Montano he negatively judged Katia Ricciarelli’s behavior, criticizing her presumed arrogance and instead spending words of esteem towards Lulù Selassiè.

The fencer declared: “Katia cannot march and bully us because she is older and has done more things. I Lulù always saw her as a very simple and sensitive girl”. Aldo also explained that Lulù has always behaved well in these months of stay in the House. He described the Ethiopian princess as “over the top” but for this reason he considers her a “wonderful” girl with “great sensitivity”.

Gf Vip, months of living together that can exasperate

Aldo Montano then pointed out how four months of living together can be exasperating for the competitors of the Casa del Big Brother Vip. According to some rumors, Katia Ricciarelli would be preparing to greet the reality show after having blown out the 76 candles.

His birthday will be on January 18th. Pippo Baudo’s ex-wife would have grown tired of this experience at Gf Vip and would like to devote herself to other work commitments. Not only Katia, also two other big names of this edition would be ready to leave the House: Manuel Bortuzzo and Gianmaria Antinolfi.

Sonia Bruganelli’s dig at Nathalie Caldonazzo

In the episode of Big Brother Vip aired last January 14 has certainly not gone unnoticed by the dig Sonia Bruganelli to Nathalie Caldonazzo. Paolo Bonolis’s wife seems not to feel much sympathy for the actress and showgirl. Judging the presentation clip of the new entry, Sonia compared Caldonazzo to Julia Roberts.

On social media, a host of users welcomed the comment of the commentator positively, while others criticized it, stating that Bruganelli could not boast like this if she were not married to Paolo Bonolis.

This alleged hatred was explained by Sonia Bruganelli during a live Instagram. It seems that Nathalie Caldonazzo once she showed up at the inauguration of a line of Sonia bags. The former model would therefore also have demanded cadeaux, asking to become the testimonial of this clothing line. Bruganelli would have criticized this behavior as Nathalie would not have been invited to that event.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED







Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

569
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
404
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
265
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
225
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
188
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
175
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
143
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
138
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
128
World

‘Moscow could move nuclear weapons near US coasts’ – World
127
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top