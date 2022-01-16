Gf Vip, Aldo talks about Lulù: ‘Simple and sensitive girl’

During the last episodes of the Gf Vip there were some disagreements between the tenants of the house, to be precise between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassiè. Aldo Montano took the defense of the latter, describing Lulu as a “simple” and “sensitive” person. The Tuscan fencer is a friend of Katia, but this time he went down hard against the soprano calling her “arrogant”.

Aldo Montano: ‘Katia cannot be overbearing because she is older’

Through a direct Instagram, Aldo Montano he negatively judged Katia Ricciarelli’s behavior, criticizing her presumed arrogance and instead spending words of esteem towards Lulù Selassiè.

The fencer declared: “Katia cannot march and bully us because she is older and has done more things. I Lulù always saw her as a very simple and sensitive girl”. Aldo also explained that Lulù has always behaved well in these months of stay in the House. He described the Ethiopian princess as “over the top” but for this reason he considers her a “wonderful” girl with “great sensitivity”.

Gf Vip, months of living together that can exasperate

Aldo Montano then pointed out how four months of living together can be exasperating for the competitors of the Casa del Big Brother Vip. According to some rumors, Katia Ricciarelli would be preparing to greet the reality show after having blown out the 76 candles.

His birthday will be on January 18th. Pippo Baudo’s ex-wife would have grown tired of this experience at Gf Vip and would like to devote herself to other work commitments. Not only Katia, also two other big names of this edition would be ready to leave the House: Manuel Bortuzzo and Gianmaria Antinolfi.

Sonia Bruganelli’s dig at Nathalie Caldonazzo

In the episode of Big Brother Vip aired last January 14 has certainly not gone unnoticed by the dig Sonia Bruganelli to Nathalie Caldonazzo. Paolo Bonolis’s wife seems not to feel much sympathy for the actress and showgirl. Judging the presentation clip of the new entry, Sonia compared Caldonazzo to Julia Roberts.

On social media, a host of users welcomed the comment of the commentator positively, while others criticized it, stating that Bruganelli could not boast like this if she were not married to Paolo Bonolis.

This alleged hatred was explained by Sonia Bruganelli during a live Instagram. It seems that Nathalie Caldonazzo once she showed up at the inauguration of a line of Sonia bags. The former model would therefore also have demanded cadeaux, asking to become the testimonial of this clothing line. Bruganelli would have criticized this behavior as Nathalie would not have been invited to that event.

