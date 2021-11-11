News

GF Vip, Alex Belli and Soleil from love to hate: the battle begins



Soleil Sorge and Alex Belli increasingly distant after entering Delia Duran’s house. The most beautiful couple of the GF Vip is on the ropes

Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge (Instagram video screenshot)

Something is changed. Much like the title of the film that earned Jack Nicholson the Oscar, the relationship between Alex Beautiful And Soleil It rises it has deteriorated, passing from one extreme to the other. How it started, almost from nothing and in contrast to the couple Sophie-Gianmaria, friendship Yes And off. This time the reasons are much more substantial, given that the union between the two Vippos had even made Alex’s marriage shake.

Certainly the entry of Delia Duran the last episode has shaken the balance of the relationship, border line it is appropriate to say, between the influencer and the actor. That simple friendship, which aroused more than a few worries, has become a principle of flirtation, but after the signs of Alex’s wife it has in fact faded. Soleil clearly is turned away, and this behavior has angered the now ‘former best friend’.

GF Vip, Alex Belli in Soleil: “Incoherent”

Alex Belli threatens to leave GF
Alex Belli and Soleil stands in front of the red door (Screenshot video Mediaset play)

What he sent on all the furies the Parma actor was the Italian-American inconsistency. Yes, because after the entry of Delia Duran and her outburst, Soleil reacted by distancing herself from Alex, even confiding in Gianmaria in a very long discussion. What had been the cause of the influencer’s bad moods for weeks suddenly became the shoulder to cry on, and that didn’t go down for the actor.

“They have been hours and hours talking together and I do not think a coherent behavior – pointed out Alex – They said anything against each other and now they are attacked”. For her part, Sorge confessed to her ex-boyfriend that she was happy with her behavior, that she hadn’t reacted despite it Delia it could have become ‘his steak’ to devour. In short, more than something has changed between the two, and who knows that like Melivn and Carol they will not be able in the end to change their behavior to meet once and for all.

