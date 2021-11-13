GF Vip, Alex Belli tries to imitate Alfonso Signorini

Misunderstandings between Alex Belli And Delia Duran continue to shake the waters inside the house of Big Brother Vip. In the last episode, aired on Friday 12 November, the actor was able to witness a dispute between the woman and Soleil.

No new issues have emerged because the problem is always the same: the relationship born between the actor and Soleil Sorge. It seems the two have no intention of taking a step back. Furthermore, Alex Belli’s reaction also brought into question the way of expressing himself Alfonso Signorini. Has his intent been goliardic or was there something more behind it?

Alex Belli angry with his wife Delia

It seems that Alex Belli has decided not to take sides with his wife. After the last appointment with the GF Vip, in fact, he appeared quite angry. He could not digest the words that Delia Duran addressed to Soleil Sorge and not even his own I decline to have a direct confrontation with him.

Has been Alfonso Signorini to communicate the decision made by what should be his soul mate. According to the words of the presenter of the Canale 5 reality show, Delia would not feel ready to see him again. The last few weeks have deeply troubled her, so much so that many questions have arisen. In fact, the public is also asking a lot of questions about intentions of Alex Belli. It is clear that he is in the middle of a dangerous road and that, in the long run, this can lead to nothing more than a break with his wife.

Alex Belli unleashes with Soleil and imitates Alfonso Signorini

ALEX BELLI WHO IN THE POST EPISODE, RELIEVING HIMSELF, IMITATES ALFONSO SIGNORINI.

I FEEL BAD. ⚰️ #GFvip pic.twitter.com/3jTTreDCRW – ✨Samu✨ (@ItsSoSamu) November 13, 2021

Alex Belli failed to counter the impulse of vent with Soleil Sorge. At the end of the broadcast, he revealed the words of Alfonso Signorini and told her about the unpleasant situation that arose with his wife Delia Duran.

Perhaps, to play down, the actor also performed in an imitation of Alfonso Signorini. He tried to copy her posture and tone of voice, repeating what she had told him about Delia Duran’s decision.

You know dear Belli, unfortunately, I had asked Delia if she wanted to see you, but she didn’t want to see you

The end result is pretty funny, but there are also viewers who think there is a certain bitterness behind this skit. How will Alfonso Signorini take it?