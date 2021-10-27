GF Vip, Alfonso Signorini violates the COVID protocol? High fever

In the episode of Strip the News aired on October 26, Alfonso Signorini was one of Antonio Ricci’s favorite targets: Alessandro Siani and Vanessa Incontrada showed a very short video relating to the episode of the GF VIP broadcast last 22 October where the conductor claimed to have a high fever.

Addressing the audience in the studio, at home and the two commentators – Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli – the presenter of the Canale 5 reality show confessed: “I’m doing the program with a fever of 38 tonight“.

“He declared it himself, bragging about it“The Neapolitan comedian reflected, however, recalling that, as per ordinance 546 of May 13, 2020, it is not possible to leave the house with more than 37.5 of body temperature.

Furthermore, according to the rules laid down by the Anti-Covid protocol, in the workplace is it is mandatory to take the temperature to employees: this insinuation that not only points the finger at Alfonso Signorini who allegedly infringed the rules, but also Mediaset in general for do not enforce the restrictions literally current in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

In conclusion, Striscia la Notizia threw a bomb clockwork but for the moment the person concerned has not given any explanation on the matter, as well as no reassurances came from the network and production on full compliance and application of anti-Covid regulations.

The GF VIP controversy comes close after the one it overwhelmed Dancing with the Stars and Milly Carlucci in the last days: Mietta, in fact, it tested positive at Covid and a fuss about its alleged no Vax position was born on the web, involving the hostess herself and mother Rai on the issue in the discussion. green pass, privacy and vaccines.