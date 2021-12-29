GF Vip, Biagio D’Anelli against Sophie and Giucas

Once out of the house of the Big Brother Vip, Biagio D’Anelli attacked heavily Sophie Codegoni And Giucas Casella. The former gieffino said he had changed his mind on almost all competitors, in a decidedly negative way. In particular, however, he attacked the two former adventure companions as, once he left the house, he saw very bad things about them. Let’s find out everything he said.

The attacks of Biagio D’Anelli against Giucas Casella

Biagio D’Anelli gave an interview to Chi House in which he talked about his experience within the GF Vip. The protagonist dwelt above all on the relationship created with some competitors. Its main targets were two: Giucas and Sophie. Of both he has noticed rather contradictory attitudes that have led him to the conclusion that they are fakes.

As for Giucas, Biagio said: “I’ve seen really bad things. Giucas Casella today made some revelations about me who seems to be doing another reality show ”. But the protagonist also had to say about Sophie, especially in relation to the behavior that the girl has often assumed towards Gianmaria.

The harsh words against Sophie and other competitors

In this regard, he said: “It is not consistent, threw Gianmaria out of bed. ” Later he added: “The next day he made a fake moralism to me saying that before sleeping with a man it takes centuries, then Alexander came in and the next day he was in bed with him”. This way of acting was not at all appreciated by Biagio who, in fact, defined the two aforementioned protagonists “as false as monopoly money “.

The last one out of the house of GF Vip, however, also attacked the other competitors of this edition. Specifically he said that too Manila Nazzaro e Carmen Russo they cannot be considered this great example of coherence and sincerity. Especially from Manila he noticed that, when he was at home, he praised his behavior with Miriana Trevisan, while when he left he saw some private confidences that the woman gave to Katia Ricciarelli and Carmen in the bathroom.

