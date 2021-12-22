GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband on trial for money laundering of 2 million euros: the sentence

Delia Duran and Alex Belli still in viewfinder social media and tv. But this time there are not for it show to GF Vip, but for reasons legal. There model Venezuelan and her ex-husband Marco Nerozzi were tried at the Single Court of San Marino for the laundering of two million euros. The sentence came today: acquitted Delia and sentenced the ex-husband to four years e two months.

According to the allegations, which date back to 2017, two million euros deemed income from crime of pimping, would be transferred through wire transfers, transfers, cash and bank checks, in a San Marino credit institution.

In addition to the sentence, Delia’s ex-husband will have to pay 4,000 euro fine, two years of interdiction from public office and political rights, in addition to the confiscation of the seized money.

Delia Duran and Marco Nerozzi they have been together year for well eight years. In 2019, Nerozzi was invited by D’Urso to her living room and there he publicly responded to the accusations of Belli and Delia about his alleged behavior violent.

Last updated: Tuesday 21 December 2021, 22:57



