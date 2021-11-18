Gf Vip, Denis Dosio explains how the idea of ​​potato chips on the B side was born

Denis Dosio was a competitor of the last edition of the Gf Vip and in the last few weeks it has gotten a lot of chatter on the web for a his video posted on OnlyFans in which he appears while sticking some fries in side B.

Interviewed by Trashblog.it, Denis told where this rather bizarre idea came from:

My friend was in line to buy the Mc and I thought about how bizarre it could be to make food p * rn with McDonald’s same! And I was right! Now everyone tags me when they go to eat the Mc and for me it’s total trash, people think they hurt me but I love it!



Denis explained why he decided to open a profile on OnlyFans:

The question is why not? I love to show the art of my body, I am 20 years old, I feel an air of rebellion, and if I can have a social network where I am unbridled myself and I can have my own monetary independence, why not? Not everyone is born with lawyer parents, some even need to help them! For the thinking of the people? They will always find something wrong with you anyway, at least you get criticized for something that makes you feel alive. More than pointing the finger at Denis Dosio because it is a trend, they should do it on the State that does not offer a concrete service of knowledge of the sexual world, ending up letting us discover it on sites where we can find perversions of all kinds, without control, from a very young age, sites accessible to all, with only necessary a Wi-Fi connection. The problem would be me with Onlyfans?

Dosio revealed what kind of content is on his profile:

I’m not that person who promises you for a few bucks that you will find me at 90 to make more subscribers, but I can tell you that the imagination is the most dispersed and absurd thing in our mind, I freak out playing it with my followers, and they too! Sc * it seems the brain of those who follow me, that yes. I aim for big things, I want to make a difference by dedicating myself to it, traveling, bringing contents to be considered unique pieces, transporting people into my sexual sphere. Now I am in the Canary Islands with 10 top creators in the world, I am creating crazy content, with breathtaking places and people of the most influential. A goal? Go abroad.

The boy then spoke of his experience to the Gf Vip from which he was disqualified for a sentence deemed disrespectful:

I think that the disqualification for a leap, said at three in the morning, with the cameras off, by a little boy who was trying to get used to a totally different reality from his, could certainly be something avoidable, but it’s ok, I think that at all. is a why, maybe it is the beginning of something amazing.



