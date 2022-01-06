GF Vip | Jessica threatens

In the Casa del GF Vip, spirits are agitated like never before. In the last few hours, Jessica Selassié even has threat to abandon the program if production does not take action against Katia Ricciarelli. GF Vip: Jessica threat to leave the House Jessica Selassié has no doubts: if in the next episode of the GF Vip, broadcast on Friday 7 January 2022, the production will not take a measure against Katia Ricciarelli, you will leave the house. The soprano and the Ethiopian princesses, in the last few hours as never before, have had several fights and spirits are very tense. What infuriated the Selassié was above all a sentence uttered by Katia during a discussion with Lulu. The …Read on tvpertutti

Advertising

Let’s talk about News : GF Vip Ricciarelli, Jessica threatens Signorini: the ultimatum to the conductor #ricciarelli #jessica # threatens… – infoitculture : Sophie, Jessica and the discussion in the kitchen – Big Brother VIP | GFVIP 6 – infoitculture : Jessica’s Reasons – Big Brother VIP | GFVIP 6 – gf_vip_news : For tomorrow evening, unfortunately I foresee the disqualification of Lulù, Jessica who will leave the house together with someone else, … – infoitculture : Jessica Takes Sister’s Defense – Big Brother VIP | GFVIP 6 –

Latest News from the network: Vip Jessica

GF Vip, gieffini and former ready to revolt if Signorini does not take action against Ricciarelli

The situation in the house of ‘Big Brother Vip ‘is becoming truly unsustainable. The women are literally at loggerheads, with two … In the house, Jessica Sellasiè, talking to Miriana, has …



40 years in 2022: here are the stars who enter the ‘anta’ during this year

Read also ›Britney Spears, 40 years as a beauty icon of the early 2000s Starting with vip … Among them, there is a quartet of highly sought after actresses: Jessica Biel, Kirsten Dunst, Anne Hathaway and …



“Big Brother Vip”, between Sophie Codegoni and Jessica Selassié sparks in the kitchen TGCOM

GF Vip, Katia Ricciarelli and the heavy threats aimed at Nathaly Caldonazzo

Still tension at GF Vip, the opera singer Katia Ricciarelli heavily threatened Nathaly Caldonazzo: the story of the facts.



GF Vip, gieffini and former ready to revolt if Signorini does not take action against Ricciarelli

Gieffini and former ready to revolt if Alfonso Signorini and the authors of Big Brother Vip do not intervene against Katia Ricciarelli …

